Grace Christian Academy staff and students spent Friday morning packing 10,000 meals to be shipped to Istanbul, Turkey, as part of the school’s “Feed the Need” campaign.
“Feed the Need is a global organization that provides food in economically-challenged areas and provides the meals as ‘meals ready to eat’ (MREs),” said Tom Cayce, director of advancement for GCA. “They go into these different places that might get damaged by natural disasters, the most recent in Istanbul where they have the earthquakes.”
Cayce said all schools have a need for fundraising, but especially private, faith-based educational institutions. To do that, GCA partnered with the Champion Group, which is the marketing arm of Feed the Need.
“What happens is the market will allow for a certain amount to be charged for tuition,” he said. “Typically that amount doesn’t meet the cost of tuition, so there’s a tuition gap. We have a need to raise funds for the school to help offset the cost of tuition.”
As Feed the Needs travels to these sites, members are able to not only distribute the food, but also “share the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” Cayce said.
“At the end of the day, that is wrapped up at the core of who we are and our mission, which is that we will glorify God by providing an academically and spiritually solid Biblical word view,” he said. “We need to be able to see the world through the lens of what God says.”
GCA’s Feed the Need campaign began in late February.
“It’s a 12 week process,” Cayce said. “The first couple of weeks are prayer, and then there’s several weeks of fundraising.”
Cayce said the school set a goal of $60,000. As of Thursday night, half of that amount had been raised.
“God has been very kind to us in that,” he said. “A big portion of the money raised is used to cover the cost of what we’re doing with Feed the Need, and the rest we can retain for the tuition assistance program.”
Chris Holmes, head of school at GCA, said the Feed the Need event provided several opportunities for staff and students.
“Not only can we meet a need, which is to provide meals to those currently without food, but it’s also a way for us to come together as a school and do a mission project together,” he said. “It allows us to have a sense of unity, oneness and purpose. That’s always good for an organization.”
Holmes said he believes the campaign has been a “successful endeavor” for the school.
“When we’re involved in opportunities like this, we learn not only about other countries in the world, but we learn about nutritional needs they have, world events like the earthquakes, and it brings us together in a sense of spiritual harmony,” he said.
GCA junior Jonathan Dechman said he thought the Feed the Need event Friday went well.
“We had a pretty decent pace, and it was a lot of fun,” he said. “We get to bless others with what we’re doing, and it’s an opportunity for these meals to go out and them be able to spread the Gospel to other people.”
Dechman said the school has not participated in a project like this before but hopes to see it return soon.
Abby Thompson, a junior at GCA, said the students are able to learn how to bless other people by engaging in these types of events.
“We get to be a part of the process,” she said, “and it’s such a blessing to see it all go down and how we can teach others how to do the same.”
Watching herself and her classmates work together as a team to pack the meals is something Thompson said she loved about the event.
“We’re just trying to do the Great Commission, like God said,” she said. “And we need to go out there and spread the gospel more, bless others more and think less about ourselves.”
The meals were sent to Bowling Green at 3 p.m. Friday to be shipped to Istanbul.
To donate to the GCA Feed the Need campaign, visit p2p.onecause.com/gca.
