Grace Christian Academy staff and students spent Friday morning packing 10,000 meals to be shipped to Istanbul, Turkey, as part of the school’s “Feed the Need” campaign.

“Feed the Need is a global organization that provides food in economically-challenged areas and provides the meals as ‘meals ready to eat’ (MREs),” said Tom Cayce, director of advancement for GCA. “They go into these different places that might get damaged by natural disasters, the most recent in Istanbul where they have the earthquakes.”

