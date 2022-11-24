BISCUIT HOUSE

Windy Hollow Biscuit House head chef Quentin Lindsey whisks a batch of mashed potatoes Wednesday as the restaurant on Emory Drive celebrated Friendsgiving with a “Pay what you can” buffet.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Windy Hollow Biscuit House owner Evelyn Miller and her daughter, Hallie McCarty, consider the Owensboro community their extended family.

So the two held a family-style event at their restaurant Wednesday, allowing the public to pay whatever they saw fit for Thanksgiving meals.

