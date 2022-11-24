Windy Hollow Biscuit House owner Evelyn Miller and her daughter, Hallie McCarty, consider the Owensboro community their extended family.
So the two held a family-style event at their restaurant Wednesday, allowing the public to pay whatever they saw fit for Thanksgiving meals.
Miller said the “Friendsgiving Feast” was an idea first discussed about six years ago.
“We started talking with my mother about doing it because after my father passed away, she realized when she was talking to her friends that they didn’t have any place to go on Thanksgiving,” Miller said.
“Now that we’re in town, we thought it would be a great time to do it. And my staff was pushing for it.”
Miller and McCarty originally wanted to hold the event on Thanksgiving, but had a conflicting event in Nashville that day. Instead of postponing their plans for another year, they decided to go ahead and have the event Wednesday.
McCarty said she knew they made the correct decision before the restaurant even opened.
“We had about 50 people in line at 10:50 a.m.,” she said. “There were people lining up at the door, and we’ve been full ever since.”
Customers included Windy Hollow’s regular crowd as well as newcomers looking for an affordable Thanksgiving meal, said Miller. Some have paid menu prices, some took advantage to eat at a discount, and others donated without eating at all, she said.
“There are those that can’t (pay) and have just said the kindest things to us about how thankful they are we’re here, and that they have somewhere to go and aren’t sitting alone,” she said.
“We’re not even ringing them up,” McCarty added. “We’re just saying, ‘Hey, there’s a bucket. If you want to put something in it, great. If not, we’re not worried.’ ”
Miller said people donating food and money helped make the Friendsgiving Feast possible. Some volunteers donated their time, she said.
Miller said she hopes to hold a similar event next month near Christmas and plans to hold another Friendsgiving next year.
“Giving back just makes me feel good,” she said.
