More than 30 volunteers from Farm Credit Mid-America converged on a Cecil Farms field Wednesday morning to pick vegetables as part of an initiative to provide fresh produce to emergency food providers.
The volunteers, employees of the financial services cooperative, traveled from various branches across the state to take part in Farms to Food Banks — a program established in 2017 by Farm Credit Mid-America to donate surplus produce from local growers.
Matt Keller, a financial officer for the Owensboro Farm Credit Mid-America branch, said Cecil Farms is an ideal partner because of the wide variety of fruits and vegetables it grows each year.
“What’s nice about the Farms to Food Banks program is that it serves 120 counties in Kentucky,” Keller said. “The underprivileged communities don’t get a ton of healthy food — much less fresh. All of these farmers donate this food, which doesn’t make sense to pay a crew to pick what’s left of the crop. But it makes perfect sense to donate it out if you can get volunteers to pick it.”
Suzanne Cecil White greeted the volunteers, providing boxes for the peppers and cucumbers and clear plastic containers for the cherry tomatoes.
White said participating in the Farms to Food Banks initiative is a staple event for Cecil Farms, and she welcomes hosting it at the end of the growing season.
“We’ve always been givers; our whole life is service,” White said. “Farming — growing food is service to the greater good. So anytime we have something we can give, we’re willing to do it.”
And in a field near the Sorgho community, volunteers spread out, picking cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers.
What’s collected from the volunteer harvest will be donated to distribution centers, where it’s packaged and transported to local food kitchens, community churches and other local emergency food providers.
Among the volunteers was Farm Credit Mid-America employee Ginger Perry, who traveled from Elizabethtown to participate.
“We’re here to secure rural living, and the most important part of that is feeding people,” she said. “What people don’t understand is that food doesn’t come from the grocery store; it comes from (a farm). It’s understanding where food comes from and getting it to the people in need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.