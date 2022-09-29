CECIL_FOOD_DONATION

Farm Credit Mid-America employee Ginger Perry, who traveled from Elizabethtown, picks cherry tomatoes Wednesday in a Cecil Farms field near Sorgho. Perry was among more than 30 volunteers from Farm Credit Mid-America, which partnered with Cecil Farms to donate surplus produce to local food kitchens, community churches and other local emergency food providers.

 By Don Wilkins/Messenger-Inquirer

More than 30 volunteers from Farm Credit Mid-America converged on a Cecil Farms field Wednesday morning to pick vegetables as part of an initiative to provide fresh produce to emergency food providers.

The volunteers, employees of the financial services cooperative, traveled from various branches across the state to take part in Farms to Food Banks — a program established in 2017 by Farm Credit Mid-America to donate surplus produce from local growers.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

