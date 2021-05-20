More than a year into the pandemic, senior centers are still working tirelessly to deliver Meals on Wheels to seniors.
According to David Tucker, county aging coordinator for the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, the program has always been necessary but the service became even greater during the pandemic.
Prior to the pandemic, Tucker said the meals on wheels program was feeding around 130 seniors.
Now, since the state has lifted the income requirement, allowing for any seniors ages 60 and older to receive daily meal deliveries, he said drivers are delivering nearly 600 meals each day.
The meal deliveries also provide an opportunity for the center to check in on clients daily to ensure they have what they need.
“For a lot of seniors during this pandemic, we’re the only people that they see on a daily basis,” he said. “It’s also peace of mind for their families because someone is there checking on them. They know that they’re getting a nutritious meal so there’s no worry about Mom and Dad or Grandma and Grandpa getting at least one good meal a day.”
Tucker said centers have also incorporated drive-thru pick-up for many seniors in place of seniors being able to come to the center to eat since senior centers in the area have been closed since March, 2020.
Senior center drivers and staff, he said, have been an asset in making the Meals on Wheels program work so efficiently over the last year. Staff get to the center early each day, forming an assembly line to get meals prepared and packaged to be delivered.
Tucker said preparation and packaging takes around an hour and a half and deliveries take around three and a half hours.
“It is a tremendous program in any community. We feel very fortunate — and all of our drivers feel the same way — to be that person to check on seniors and see them,” he said.
The senior center currently has 15 drivers, but is always looking for more, according to Executive Director Becky Barnhart.
“A couple of our drivers … they’ve been doing this since Day One of the pandemic,” she said. “They’ve been here every day doing it … it’s an invaluable service that’s provided for our community.”
Long-time driver Bob Glass said he is glad to be able to help feed seniors in the community and the job requires a significant amount of flexibility.
“As long as we get our seniors and clients fed, that’s the main thing,” he said.
Barnhart said she is proud of staff and the work they have done during the pandemic. Having driven a delivery route once, herself, she said the work is hard, but rewarding.
Additionally, Barnhart said the senior center is working to open its doors some time this summer, hopefully.
“We’re anxious to get out seniors back,” she said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
