Everyone I know is overseas or out west or over yonder jamming the airports and byways on at least two continents.
Apparently we are making up for lost time, thank you Covid, and the whole world is out and about.
Yesterday my WhatsApp was full of messages from my pal, Nancy. She and her family are in Florence right now, and she has posted photos of David from every angle and her daughter-in-law got yelled at for taking the same photos.
Nancy didn’t and now she is smug.
Nancy said yesterday in a text she had forgotten it was the 4th of July and it is easy to do so far from home. It is an interesting thing to be out of the country when an American holiday arrives.
July 4. Thanksgiving. We feel it in our bones when we remember it ourselves, and it is a sensation that is difficult to explain. It is like this thing done to us, something we walk around with, and only we know it.
But sometimes, that American holiday is front and center in a foreign land and what a delight it is.
I was in Oxford once on the 4th, buying books at Blackwell’s, the famous bookstore that serves all the college students and professors. The fellow behind the till handed me my purchases and said with a smile, “Happy Sedition Day, Yank!”
So, there was a time I traveled, had adventures and funny stories. Right now all I have is a giant hole in my backyard and I stare at it, trying to imagine what I was thinking.
No, that isn’t quite right. I know what I was thinking, I just didn’t think it through.
My friends who have undergone such improvements warned me about how stressful the mess would be, to prepare for it. Mess has never bothered me, I assured them.
More from this section
I am flexible and go with the flow. I just didn’t expect the flow to be a small pond of muddy water half a foot deep where the crawl space is supposed to be.
It has rained, and rained, and rained some more. As the water recedes ever so slowly, I stand at the window and words like “malaria” and “typhoid” come to mind.
I exaggerate, surely, because when I texted my builder to ask if all that standing water was a problem, he texted back, “Nope.”
It is going to be a long summer for him and for me.
I can almost, and I mean just barely, see how nice the new construction will be. It will help when they begin the framing. The smell of fresh lumber always puts me in a good mood.
Once the hill of dirt is moved, I will be able to get to the pot of mint, which needs to be refreshed.
I will be able to get to the Rubbermaid tub full of red wriggler worms I am farming. I fear they are hungry and in need of water.
But mostly I look out windows and my mind goes blank. When I tire of the view out the back door I retreat to the upstairs bath where the view is sweeping and grand.
Late at night I explore the cost of airplane tickets, wondering where I would go to escape. But of course I won’t go anywhere.
I’ll stay right here until the water recedes and the work begins again and I will find a way to enjoy all the lovely mess.
