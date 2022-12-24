As long as I can remember, I have been captivated by Jesus’ birth during the night of Christmas.

I remember as a teenager, while our family loaded up the car to drive to Midnight Mass, I searched the night sky for something I could not see or hear but knew was there.

The Rev. Ray Clark is a Catholic priest in the Diocese of Owensboro.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.