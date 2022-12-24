As long as I can remember, I have been captivated by Jesus’ birth during the night of Christmas.
I remember as a teenager, while our family loaded up the car to drive to Midnight Mass, I searched the night sky for something I could not see or hear but knew was there.
As a young adult, I lay in bed on Christmas Eve night.
I had returned from Midnight Mass and listened to Garrison Keillor’s retelling of the Christmas story on “The Prairie Home Companion.” Angels appeared to slightly intoxicated shepherds who nonetheless sought out the Child in the manger and went away forever changed.
Through the radio, I caught the magic of that night.
As a young adult, I lived in Nashville.
On Christmas Eve night, I was driving home on an empty Natcher Parkway through Butler and Ohio counties and the words of the prophet Isaiah echoed through my mind: “How beautiful on the mountains are the feet of him who brings good news.”
I envisioned the sandaled feet of Jesus walking those hills in the night, as Christ entered the world.
Evidently, I am not the only person taken with Christmas night, as individuals and families fill the night with lights of all kinds and colors. We drive through neighborhoods and countryside and admire their beauty.
As the Church settled on a time to celebrate the coming of Jesus into the world, perhaps it sensed the drama present in choosing the longest night of the year. Before we switched to our present calendar in the mid-1500’s, that was Dec. 25.
The Catholic Church provides four Masses to celebrate the birth of Jesus: a vigil Mass that anticipates the birth; a Mass during the night, at dawn and during the day. Each has its own prayers and readings from Scripture.
The majority of Catholics attend the vigil Mass at 4 or 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve because of its convenience.
But the Masses during the night and at dawn recount the birth of Jesus and then reflect on its meaning at the Mass during the day.
Christmas is the one time that the Church allows, and encourages, its priests to celebrate three Masses that day — to follow the story and ponder its meaning.
In the Mass during the night, we listen to chapter 2 of the Gospel according to Luke.
Luke recounts Jesus’ birth in a single verse: “And Mary gave birth to her first-born son and wrapped him in swaddling cloths, and laid him in a manger, because there was no place for them in the inn.” (Luke 2:7)
He then devotes 12 verses to reveal who the baby is, as angels appear to shepherds with this Good News.
The Gospel of Luke has been called “the Upside Down Gospel” because God reverses the human order with a divine order. If you or I had information that would change human history, we would probably not go to a Temporary Employment Agency to find the people to pass on that information.
God does.
He chooses shepherds — suspect characters — and entrusts to them the Good News.
“And in that region, there were shepherds out in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And an angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were filled with fear... And the angel said to them, ‘Be not afraid; for to you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ, the Lord. And this will be a sign for you: you will find a babe wrapped in swaddling cloths and lying in a manger.’ ”
Though Luke does not state that Jesus was born during the night, he does connect His birth to the appearance of the angels during the night.
Interestingly, a pioneer in the study of sleep, notes: All mammals tend to give birth during the time they would normally be asleep, possibly to make sure the birth happens “at home,” and therefore safe from predators. The (human) mother’s biological clock seems to act as a gatekeeper, inhibiting birth during the day and promoting it at night. (William Dement, The Promise of Sleep.)
In the Mass at dawn, we hear that the shepherds rush to Bethlehem and discover Mary, Joseph and the baby lying in a manger. They share all that the angel had told them about this child. Luke tells us that Mary kept all these things, pondering them in her heart. And the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all they had heard and seen. ...
Luke’s Christmas story has inspired our Nativity scenes, our Christmas trees and lights. We see the birth of Jesus through the enchanted eyes of a child.
In the Mass during the day, we step back and reflect, like Mary, on the meaning of all we celebrate. The Prologue, or introduction to the Gospel of John, tells us: “The Word became flesh and dwelt among us — God has taken flesh and walked among us.” John adds: “The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it.”
During my sabbatical in the Holy Land in the fall of 2017, I was given the opportunity to spend Christmas Eve night in Bethlehem.
The La Salle Brothers are teachers, but not priests, who run Bethlehem University. Bethlehem University provides Palestinians the opportunity for a college education. As I would ride the bus to Bethlehem, young Muslim women students filled the bus.
In the previous months, I had often celebrated Mass with the Brothers, so they invited me to spend Christmas Eve night with them.
While I normally took an express bus from Jerusalem to Bethlehem, a ride of 10-12 miles, on Christmas Eve, I passed on foot through the checkpoint between Jerusalem and Bethlehem.
By that time, it was dark.
Palestinian soldiers were stationed at each street corner. It was the only time I ever saw Palestinian soldiers but it was Christmas Eve, when the eyes of all the world turn to Bethlehem. The soldiers were relaxed and jovial, in contrast to their Israeli counterparts. I walked two to three miles until I came to the university.
The main attraction in Bethlehem on Christmas Eve night is the Midnight Mass at the Basilica of the Nativity, which is built upon the place that local tradition identifies as the site of Jesus’ birth. Admission to the Mass is hard to come by.
Bethlehem University also offers a Mass at 11:30 p.m., celebrated by the Apostolic Delegate, the Pope’s representative to the Holy Land. The man was Italian and a member of the Diplomatic Corps of the Vatican. He had recently come from serving in Vietnam.
I was asked to assist him.
We chatted a bit and Mass began. He immersed himself in the Mass with an intensity I have rarely seen. Songs for the Mass were in Arabic, the language of the Palestinians. They were strangely beautiful, as we remembered Jesus birth in this place and once again He became present in His body and blood.
I got to my room that night around 2:30 a.m. The room was on the third floor and looked out over a deserted city street. No angels were chanting, a single street light shone. But something was there, I believe.
It is often in the longest of nights that God enters our lives. As my then-fiancée and I were breaking up and I cried out in despair, God rushed to my rescue, touched my heart and let me know that He loved me. And I was changed.
The addict’s prayer: “God help me,” touches God’s heart so that He moves mountains of addiction and pierces the hardened heart.
In the longest of nights, in ways we cannot see or hear, God is present.
