Felix E. Martin Jr. Hall, the performing arts theater in Greenville, has announced its main stage performance schedule for its 11th season, which begins in September.
The 2023-24 season, which will include national and international artists, will open with The Hunts, a Virginia-based indie-alternative-folk band made up of seven brothers and sisters, at 7 p.m. Sept. 14.
Over the last 10 years, the group has opened for bands including Judah and the Lion, X-Ambassadors, The Fray and O.A.R., while also appearing at Austin City Limits Music Festival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Firefly Music Festival and Summerfest.
Sean Mooningham, the venue’s executive director, said the band has a history with the organization and has become a favorite of patrons.
“This will be their third time (appearing),” he said. “They were here, I believe, in the first full season for Martin Hall, and they were a big success. They were brought back the next year and again a big success.
“They’ve got their own kind of sound. They’re all great musicians, which of course really works well in our area with our musical heritage. With (those) family (harmonies), you really can’t beat those.”
Lightwire Theater’s “The Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen” will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 19.
Lightwire Theater — a entertainment group that utilizes light, technology and music for storytelling — came to fame as a semi-finalist during the seventh season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and the winner of the first season of truTV’s “Fake Off.”
“It’s definitely a family spectacle-type show,” Mooningham said. “It’s done in the dark. … It’s one of those things where you almost have to see it to understand it.
“I caught a showcase of it at a conference last fall, and it was mesmerizing; just seeing them tell the story through light (and) though sound. … I think it’s (a show) the kids will ‘ooh’ and ‘aah,’ and (the) mom and dad will be kind of the same way.”
Country music singer Collin Raye will perform with his acoustic trio beginning at 7 p.m. March 15.
Previously known under the stage name Bubba Wray as a member of The Wrays in the 1980s, Raye signed with Epic Records in 1990 and released his debut solo album, “All I Can Be,” the following year.
His 1991 single, “Love, Me,” became a No. 1 hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs and he has since had more than 30 singles hit the charts, including 16 No. 1 country songs.
“It’s an intimate, storytelling kind-of show,” Mooningham said. “... His voice is still top-notch, (and he’s) such an engaging performer.”
Mooningham said Raye’s show will be part of the revival of the organization’s “Singers, Stories & Songs” series.
“You feel like you get a little more of a behind-the-scenes info that you always want to know, (like) where the song came from and what it means to the (artists) and those kinds of things,” he said. “I really enjoy that and feel like our audience does too.”
The comedic musical duo Buckets N Boards will conclude the main stage season at 7 p.m. March 26.
Consisting of musicians and comedians Matt Levingston and Gareth Sever, Buckets N Boards is a comedy percussion show that includes “nonstop hilarious interplay between these two characters and their audience” while incorporating “intricate beats and stunning synchronicity,” according to the group’s website.
The group has performed with the Kansas City Symphony and has also become one of the most requested headline acts on Disney Cruise Lines.
“When I saw the showcase, it was one of those that I had a smile on my face the entire time, and I was moving along with them,” Mooningham said. “... It’s a lot of energy and a lot of fun.”
Mooningham, who has been executive director for the venue for about six years, said the organization’s 10-year anniversary, which was delayed due to COVID-19, started off slow before finding momentum towards the end of the season.
“We had good crowds, but you could tell people were a little more hesitant coming back out,” he said. “I think the first couple shows, we had stronger walk-up sales maybe than we did presales …
“We weren’t sold out at every show unfortunately, but I think our audience grew from each one; and they were all highly-entertaining shows, so we were glad to be able to bring live entertainment back ….”
Mooningham said the organization is “excited to see what the new year brings.”
“Hopefully people are ready for more live entertainment (as much) as we are,” he said.
Tickets for each show will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.
For show and ticket information, visit felixmartinhall.org, facebook.com/felixmartinhall or call 270-377-3115.
