The Hunts, a seven piece indie-alternative-folk band based in Chesapeake, Virginia, will kick off the main stage season at the Felix E. Martin Jr. Hall in Greenville at 7 p.m. Sept. 14.

Felix E. Martin Jr. Hall, the performing arts theater in Greenville, has announced its main stage performance schedule for its 11th season, which begins in September.

The 2023-24 season, which will include national and international artists, will open with The Hunts, a Virginia-based indie-alternative-folk band made up of seven brothers and sisters, at 7 p.m. Sept. 14.

