A bill that would amend the state constitution to allow for certain people with felony convictions to have their voting rights restored was approved Wednesday by a Senate committee.
Senate Bill 62, was sponsored by Sen. Jimmie Higdon, a Lebanon Republican. The bill would allow people with felonies to have their voting rights restored with the exception of people convicted of violent offenses, sex offenses or “an offense against a child.”
The bill’s first version called for people to wait five years before becoming eligible to have their voting rights restored, but Higdon removed that.
The bill would require a public vote to amend the constitution. Higdon said the ballot language would ask voters if they supported giving the General Assembly authority to restore voting rights to certain felons.
“It would give the General Assembly the ability (pass) legislation” setting requirements defendants must meet to have their voting rights restored, Higdon said. The bill would not affect a governor’s ability to restore a felon’s civil rights, he said.
When asked if lawmakers could later create a five-year waiting period if the constitution were amended to allow restoration of voting rights, Higdon said, “if that’s what the General Assembly chooses.”
“It could be a zero wait,” and would be up to legislators, Higdon said.
Keturah Herron, field organizer for the ACLU of Kentucky, said the organization appreciated Higdon’s effort, which showed his “deep commitment to his values.” But the ACLU couldn’t support the bill because it excludes people charged with certain offenses from having their rights restored, Herron said.
“I think it is fair to say many of us in this room feel Kentukians shouldn’t be permanently disenfranchised .. because of a mistake they made,” Herron said. Voting rights “should not be taken away from anyone at any time.”
Committee members approved the bill, which now goes to the full Senate.
