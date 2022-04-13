Spring weather means frequent severe weather warnings.
Andy Ball, director of the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency, says it’s a good time for people to be aware of resources that can help them if they get storm damage.
Churches may not realize that the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security Center of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships can help them.
Ball said he’s not had any churches damaged by a disaster here in the 71/2 years he’s been with the agency.
But a tornado in 2007 caused major damage to Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St.
It wasn’t until January 2018, however, that the Bipartisan Budget Act allowed churches to have access to federal funds to rebuild after disasters.
Until then, houses of worship were excluded from federal aid after disasters.
But now they can get assistance to cover the costs for emergency protective measures, debris removal and repairing or replacing facilities damaged during severe storms and flooding.
“Understanding FEMA’s Public Assistance program can be challenging for applicants, especially in the immediate aftermath of a disaster,” Ball said.
He said FEMA has created a video — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xfzOEVHQ44 — that church leaders should watch so they’ll know what options they have if disaster should strike.
Ball said the damage has to have been caused by an event that has been declared a disaster by state or national officials.
When that happens, he said, FEMA will brief applicants on how to apply and what paperwork needs to be submitted, he said.
