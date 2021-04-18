More than 300 people in the five-county Owensboro area have died of coronavirus in the past 13 months.
And not only has that meant the loss of loved ones, it’s meant financial hardships with hospital and funeral bills.
But the Federal Emergency Management Agency is ready to reimburse families for the funeral costs for those who died of COVID-19.
The program offers up to $9,000 in reimbursement for the cost of the funeral, casket, clergy services, the use of the funeral home, headstone and burial plot. It also covers cremation and the cost of an urn.
“That’s going to be good for a lot of people,” John Hill, vice president of James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, said last week.
He said, “FEMA started this with (Hurricane) Katrina. Some people can pay off their (credit card) accounts with it and others can get reimbursed.”
Stacey Carter, office manager at James H. Davis, said she’s trying to contact families of those who died of COVID-19 to let them know that the money is available.
“Some of them already know and are calling me,” she said. “I help them get the death certificate and get them copies of the bills. But they have to call FEMA to get it started.”
Nathan Morris, general manager of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, said, “The FEMA fund will be a blessing to many.”
Glenn Taylor, president of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, said, “We are sending letters to all the families who lost someone to COVID.”
He said the money “goes to families who didn’t have life insurance. If life insurance covered it, they won’t get anything. But it will make up the difference between the funeral cost and the life insurance. The cap is $9,000.”
Taylor said, “So far, we’ve had no response from any family.”
He said COVID doesn’t have to be the primary cause of death. If the person had COVID at the time of death, the funeral expenses will be covered.
FEMA began taking applications on April 12.
To apply, all 844-684-6333 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT Monday through Friday.
But FEMA warns that it is experiencing a high volume of calls.
The agency said, “We have received reports of scammers reaching out to people, offering to register them for funeral assistance. FEMA has not sent any such notifications and we do not contact people before they register for assistance.”
The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.
The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.
But there is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien.
Before applying, people need an official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States.
Funeral expenses documents — receipts, funeral home contract — that include the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the amount of funeral expenses and the dates the funeral expenses happened also need to be provided.
People also need proof of money received from other sources for use toward funeral costs.
Those who qualify will receive a check by mail or funds direct deposited in their bank accounts, FEMA said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
