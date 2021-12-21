The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened a mobile registration site for Muhlenberg County residents who were affected by the recent tornado.
FEMA is taking applications for assistance from Muhlenberg County residents at Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, Kentucky 81 in Sacramento.
The available federal assistance may include payments for uninsured losses (such as temporary housing), basic repair costs and other disaster-related expenses, such as childcare, transportation costs and medical costs.
The FEMA center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, according to a FEMA press release.
People can also apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app.
People will need to provide a current phone number, address of the damaged property, a general list of damages and losses, insurance information and other personal data. If that data is unavailable, FEMA will work with the property owner, the press release says.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 12, 2022.
