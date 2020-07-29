Daviess County Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster have acquired more personal protective equipment for area nonprofits.
In all, EMA received 87,500 cotton washable masks with ear-loops as well as 20 55-gallon drums of hand sanitizer and 20,000 gowns, said Daviess County EMA Director Andy Ball.
“All of these materials will be going to nonprofits throughout our region,” he said. “We have the N-95 masks for our first responders so these cotton masks, through the help of the Diocese of Owensboro, will be disseminated to shelters, food banks and through organizations that are a part of VOAD and nonprofits connected with the diocese. VOAD has been an incredible partner throughout.”
VOAD was founded 50 years ago in response to the challenges many disaster organizations experienced following Hurricane Camille, a category 5 storm that hit the Gulf Coast in August 1969. Up until that time, numerous governmental, private sector and nonprofit organizations served disaster survivors independently of one another. As a result, help came to the survivors haphazardly.
The goal of the organization is to aid emergency response and service agencies to eliminate unnecessary redundancies so that their efforts and resources can be put to better use, Ball said.
“Our VOAD is one of the more active chapters and one of the largest in the state,” he said. “They aid in coordinating everything from damage assessment to running the volunteer reception center. The president is David Clark who used to be with GRADD and they, as an organization, are active in much of what we do, allowing us to focus on resources.”
As far as the current resurgence of COVID-19 and accessibility of materials for nonprofits and first responders, Ball believes that the area is in a better position than in March, he said.
“Much of what has been donated to us has come from FEMA,” he said. “Things like the 20,000 gowns will go out through the Healthcare Coalition to health organizations throughout Western Kentucky. Luckily these supplies are not in as short a supply as they were in the beginning. If we hit a bad re-emergence, I feel confident that we could weather the storm. I won’t get worried until we see hospitals reach their capacity and numbers go up in shelters or long-care health facilities. So far we have done a good job of keeping all of that in check. As far as the necessary equipment we are looking good right now.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
