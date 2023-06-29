Daviess County is seeing a decrease in the amount of deadly fentanyl-related overdoses.
“Our fentanyl cases have tapered off a little bit,” Coroner Jeff Jones said. “So far this year, we have had two deaths related to fentanyl.”
In 2022, there were 15 fentanyl-related deaths, with overall drug-related deaths totaling 63, according to Jones.
“The vast majority of overdoses have been from methamphetamine,” he said. “Almost 50% of drug-related deaths are due to meth and/or fentanyl.”
Jones said the coroner’s office will test for more than one drug if there is an overdose and calculate the numbers based on what the deceased tested positive for.
“Fentanyl can be mixed with things like marijuana, meth and additional opiate drugs,” Jones said. “Fentanyl is the most dangerous and could most likely contribute to a death.”
Ten of the 60 drug-related deaths in 2021 were caused by fentanyl, which was an increase from four out of 59 in 2020.
“There is help out there for people fighting substance abuse,” Jones said.
Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman said there could be a few factors as to why the number of fentanyl-related deaths are decreasing.
More from this section
“Community awareness is what I hope is driving that number down,” he said. “The distribution of narcan sends a powerful message, even if it never has to be used.”
Youngman said the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office started a drug unit that has produced “major results.”
“We’ve taken a lot of dope off the streets since January,” he said.
State laws are another avenue that may have contributed to the decrease of overdoses, Youngman said.
Kentucky lawmakers passed the “Good Samaritan Law” in 2015, which protects people from prosecution when a drug overdose is reported.
In 2004, “Casey’s Law” went into effect, allowing parents, relatives and/or friends to petition the court for treatment on behalf of “the substance abuse-impaired person,” according to ky.gov.
“I believe in rehabilitation, and not all addicts are bad people,” Youngman said.
To find more information on how to prevent an overdose, visit odcp.ky.gov/stop-overdoses.
The Owensboro Police Department was unavailable for comment Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.