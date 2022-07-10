The Owensboro Art Guild, in partnership with Fetta Pizza and Spirits, is hosting its second annual Downtown Fine Art Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16.
The showcase will be behind the Fetta Pizza and Spirits building at 118 St. Ann St. and will stretch from Second Street to the riverfront, said Leeza Dukes, a guild board member.
“We came up with the idea with a good friend from Fetta Pizza,” she said. “He has a space outside to have a showing.”
Only guild members will be exhibiting artwork, but Dukes said next year’s event will be open to all artists both local and in Indiana.
There will be several mediums of art displayed, Dukes said, including painting and painting demonstrations, mixed media, mosaics, pottery and jewelry. New this year are fashion items made by Dukes.
“I do silk scarves and also have denim jackets that are designed by me,” she said.
The showcase is also an opportunity for artists to sell their pieces, Dukes said.
“We do have affordable art for anybody who wants to purchase,” she said.
While artists keep all proceeds from the sales, Dukes said the guild hopes to get some local organizations involved in the show, and donations will be welcomed.
Activities for children include painting demonstrations and showcases of different painting techniques.
The blues band Beyond Blu will perform from noon until the show closes. Chris Owens will also be dancing with LED lights as the band plays.
“This is a blues band known throughout the state of Kentucky,” Dukes said. “They played at Friday After 5 and other locations here in Owensboro and in Henderson.”
Dennis Weaver, owner of Fetta Pizza, is a fellow lover of the arts, Dukes said, so it was a natural choice to have him host the show.
“He lets artists come and hang artwork in his facility in downtown Fetta,” Dukes said.
The show is open to the public and admission is free. Fetta will offer coupons for free garlic knots to those in attendance.
