State and federal moratoriums on evictions, which began in the spring of 2020 during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, are set to expire on Saturday, July 31.
But don’t expect to see a lot of people being thrown out on the street in Owensboro.
Shelly O’Bryan in the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department said, “We don’t have any eviction notices on our desk. When they come from the Small Claims Court, we serve the notice and people have 30 days to pay or vacate.”
Daniel Sturtevant, data officer for Information & Technology Services in the Administrative Office of the Courts in Frankfort, said his records show only 70 cases pending in the courts here.
April Schartung at Benchmark Properties, which manages more than 1,000 properties locally, said, “Most of our renters have kept up with their payments. We’re still working with a few. But everybody, for the most part, is caught up.”
At RNA Rental, which has 250 properties, John Anderson said, “We don’t have any that would be evicted.”
The Washington Post on Friday quoted Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics saying, “I am sure there will be a significant pickup of evictions because the number of people who are behind is about double what you would see in a normal economy.”
But he said that the estimated amount of unpaid rent in America had fallen from $44.1 billion in December to $27.5 billion in June.
Moody’s data, however, shows “there are still well over 6 million renters behind and massive disparities between the need of renters and the aid they’ve received,” the Washington Post said.
The Kentucky Housing Corp. said Friday that help is still available for those in danger of being evicted.
A news release the agency sent out says, “Kentucky tenants who are behind on rent and their landlords should apply now to the Team Kentucky Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund at teamkyhherf.ky.gov. Even if you are back to work, you may be eligible for help.”
It said the Relief Fund can help with up to 12 months of back rent and three months of future rent. Help with utilities is also available.
The agency said that since March it has spent $33 million in assistance to landlords, utility providers and tenants across Kentucky.
It added, “We’ll pay out over $3 million this week alone. We do not expect to run out of funds, so tenants and landlords should apply today.”
The average assistance is currently $5,200 per renter household, and it is paid directly in a lump sum payment to the landlords, the agency said.
It said, “Some landlords have applied for multiple tenants and received more than $60,000 in past and future rent payments.”
More information is available at teamkyhherf.ky.gov.
