Local health officials and the Center for Disease Control say seasonal influenza infections are lower than usual for this time of year, though the spread of COVID-19 is still prevalent.
Anita Owens, director of nursing for the Green River District Health Department, said the fewer number of flu cases is likely due to precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Flu is not been near a problem this year … every year, you teach about flu to wash your hands and cough into your sleeve, and the things you teach every year aren’t always adhered to as closely as it has been this year with COVID and using a mask. It has slowed the process of flu a lot,” she said.
A graphic from the CDC shows all states reporting low to minimal influenza-like illness activity throughout last week.
GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton also noted the decrease in cases, citing COVID-19 precautions as a reason for the decline.
“We’ve had some flu this year, but the flu numbers are way down and we’re really kind of attributing that to all the social distancing we’re doing to prevent COVID, it’s having an effect on keeping flu numbers down as well,” he said.
With many people comparing the two viruses, Owens said there are some key differences.
“I think the biggest difference is COVID is highly contagious. It’s easily spread and it can be contagious … for longer periods than flu,” she said.
She said COVID-19 has been more prevalent in the past year than the flu would be in a normal year.
Owens said COVID-19-related deaths are also much higher than typical flu-related deaths would be. The seven-county region served by the health department has seen 304 COVID-19 related deaths as of Friday. Typically, Owens said, the community would see just two flu-related deaths.
One possible reason for this, she said, is due to more severe respiratory problems caused by COVID-19.
“It causes a lot more respiratory issues, which leads to pneumonia or respiratory failure, which leads to people being on a vent,” she said. “This virus is very different. For some people, you could be asymptomatic, which is having no symptoms, and someone else can be severely sick.”
According to the CDC, there were 3,043 deaths nationally last week due to pneumonia, influenza or COVID-19. Of those, 2,102 were contributed to COVID-19.
Owens said although flu and COVID-19 both present some similar symptoms, such as cough, fever and fatigue, there are other key differences such as the loss of taste and smell, and severe headaches.
Owens said anyone wanting to schedule a flu shot can still do so through the GRDHD website.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
