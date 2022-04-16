The Daviess County Detention Center has a $9.2 million budget this year, with much of the revenue in the budget coming from fees the state pays the jail to house convicted inmates.
Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said there have been fewer state inmates in the jail this year, which means revenue from state inmates has been less than budgeted.
While the number of inmates that state pays for in the jail has declined, the number of “county” inmates — people whose incarceration costs are paid by the county while they wait for their cases to be resolved in court — have increased.
“Today we have 673 inmates,” with 310 of those being “county” inmates, Maglinger said Friday. Of the remainder, 259 are state inmates, and 104 are federal inmates the Bureau of Prisons pays the county to house.
“State revenues are down quite a bit,” Maglinger said.
Less revenue and greater expenses for items such as fuel has caused jail staff to cut costs where possible.
Gas prices are “a real challenge for county jails,” Maglinger said.
While some items, such as food and medical services are on contract, the vendors are indicating the costs to the jail is going to go up when the contract is renewed.
“Medical hasn’t gone up for a few years, but they are going up by 3%” when the contract is renewed, he said. The cost of the food contract is also expected increase by 3%, Maglinger said.
Later, he said, “Revenue is stagnant, and expenses are expected to be going up periodically.”
State inmate numbers are down in the jail because Gov. Andy Beshear commuted the sentences of some convicted felons, as the state worked to reduce the number of incarcerated people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those numbers have not rebounded.
“With the commutations, our numbers dropped really low,” Maglinger said.
The number of county inmates awaiting action in court has been higher than normal for the time of year.
“It’s kind of unusual for county numbers to be over 300” in the cooler months, he said. Usually, there is an influx of county inmates in the summer.
“Over the last three or four months, we have been over 300 in our county numbers,” he said.
The process of moving cases through the court system has been also, also due to the COVID pandemic, Maglinger said. As a result, county inmates are in jail longer waiting for their cases to be resolved.
“Of those 310 guys, 99% of them are going to be pretrial felons, meaning they will eventually be state inmates if they are convicted or plead guilty,” Maglinger said.
But resolving cases “may be a slower process” because of the pandemic, he said.
The jail has worked to bring in more federal inmates over the years, which helps offset the lost state inmates somewhat. The federal government pays the jail $55 per day for each federal inmate, and pays all of the inmates’ transportation expenses. The state pays jails $31 daily to house state inmates.
The state budget that goes into effect later this year includes an increase in the state’s daily rate. The new rate will be $35 per inmate, beginning July 1.
Maglinger said he plans to keep a mix of state and federal inmates, so a drop in either won’t reduce all jail inmate revenue.
“During the pandemic, I know there were jails that did have to lay off staff” when they lost state inmates, he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
