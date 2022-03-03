Last week, the McLean County FFA Chapter at McLean County High School celebrated National FFA Week through a number of activities, appreciation and recognitions.
Per the National FFA Organization based out of Indianapolis, FFA chapters around the country celebrated National FFA Week from Feb. 19 to 26 and to acknowledge its impact that the organization has on members every day.
Despite concerns and closures due to COVID-19, ag teacher Benji Kilgore said they celebrated last year to a degree “to get some normalcy back in the students’ lives” and moved forward since the decrease in cases and having classes back in-session.
“This year, we tried to do a more full-blown, normal National FFA Week,” Kilgore said. “It was better this year because we did have less of those restrictions.”
Some of the initiatives on the nationwide scale include Ag Teacher Appreciation Day, FFA Alumni Day, National Days of Service and National Wear Blue Day.
However, Kilgore said that they took a different approach.
“In the high school itself, it is a spirit week (similar) to homecoming week and different things like that,” Kilgore said. “We have dress up days and fun (activities) ….”
The focus was geared towards the McLean County community such as having theme days to dress up on “Camo Day,” “’Merica Day” and “Western Day,” while also allowing students to drive their own tractors to school on “Tractor Day” and talk to other students about the different types of tractors and tractor safety that may not be familiar.
“...Most people that don’t live on a farm or aren’t around tractors daily or even weekly, they just don’t know,” Kilgore said. “In a community that we’re in, they’re around tractors but they’re not up-close-and-personal around tractors. …If they are ever in that situation, (we want them to) have a good understanding of what could happen and to be knowledgeable about the tractors itself and to be able to stay safe around it.”
The FFA chapter participated in collaborative team-building events such as a leadership outing with the officer team at an escape room in Owensboro, while finding time to show appreciation by feeding the teachers and staff to thank them for their hard work and support.
“...We tried to focus more on the local level to support our teachers in this time of confusion,” Kilgore said. “...We did try to focus on the people at home.”
Kilgore said they also took time throughout the week to advocate for agriculture, such as celebrating the spirit of FFA, what it stands for, what it was founded for and trying to promote the importance of the trade.
The week concluded on Friday with “Dollar Hat Day,” where students were able to pay $1 to wear a hat throughout the duration of the school day and the Blue and Gold Ceremony — a new initiative that celebrated recipients in both the middle and high schools of Discovery (middle school) and Greenhands (first-year members).
Kilgore said the degrees recognize students have established or completed their Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE), in which the students participate in a hands-on learning experience to enhance the education learned in the classroom, help them grow and expand their skills and receive coaching and feedback from professionals.
“We want to give them work experience and they also have different things that they need to accomplish within FFA,” Kilgore said.
Recipients of the Chapter degrees, which Kilgore said is the highest honor locally, were also recognized. Recipients were required to earn a certain amount of time in their SAE, had to lead a group discussion in class and knowledge of five different abilities within the parliamentary procedure.
“We’re trying to build more well-rounded students and whenever they accomplish those goals, they get recognized for it,” Kilgore said.
And the FFA plans to stay busy throughout the rest of the school year.
The chapter will participate in the regional FFA day on March 10 at Henderson Community College where students will compete in the parliamentary procedure, record keeping, creed speaking and impromptu speaking contests.
The regional welding contest will take place March 12 at Daviess County High School, which Kilgore said that the county has taken first place for the past 14 years and won second in the state in 2021.
Additional events include the end-of-the year banquet in April and other contests focused on livestock, poultry, tobacco grading and horticulture.
“Spring’s pretty busy for us and it’s just cranking up for us,” Kilgore said.
Additionally, Kilgore said that the FFA chapter hopes to see donations throughout the month of March through the statewide “Ag Tag” program.
According to the Kentucky 4-H Foundation, farmers that have to renew their farm license plate have the opportunity to make a voluntary $10 donation that is divided equally among Kentucky 4-H, Kentucky FFA and Kentucky Proud; with Kilgore stating that one-third goes to the local 4-H and another third goes back to their local FFA chapter.
However, Kilgore admits that the program has not been popular in the county — noting that 22%, or 317 out of 1,429 people who had farm tags donated in 2021.
The donations can help in large ways, such as helping pay FFA members’ dues, help with stocking the chapter’s greenhouse supply and help with travel expenses for field trips.
“That money could be extremely beneficial to our students …,” Kilgore said.
Kilgore, who began teaching at the high school during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, said the past two years for FFA differs from when he was a student.
“In my high school experience, a lot of things were hands-on like going to different events,” Kilgore said. “There’s a lot of people and you’re able to network with different people from either your area, your region, across the state or even across the nation. …That has been a little more difficult due to COVID.”
Still, Kilgore remains optimistic for the future for next year’s celebration and the growth of the chapter itself.
“We look forward to next year (and) getting back at it and getting bigger and better as we go,” Kilgore said.
