FFO Home — formerly Furniture Factory Outlet — opened its new 23,500-square-foot store in Gateway Commons in August 2019.

Now, it has a new name.

In December, American Freight Furniture, Mattress, Appliance, a 27-year-old chain with more than 350 locations in 40 states and Puerto Rico, acquired more than 30 FFO Home stores throughout the Midwest — including the store at 2512 Calumet Trace.

A grand opening is scheduled for the weekend of March 12.

FFO Home had filed for bankruptcy protection last year.

A news release says, “Customers will immediately notice a wider selection of quality furniture and mattresses at everyday low prices, plus the addition of appliances to the store’s offerings.”

The store offers same- day-delivery on all in-stock items.

Will Powell, president and CEO, said, “American Freight gives customers who used to shop at FFO Home an enhanced customer experience, with additional products and payment options.”

Products include living room, bedroom, kitchen and dining room furniture, mattresses, frames and bed accessories, rugs and accents, refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, cooking appliances and dishwashers.

American Freight has also acquired Sears Outlet stores.

Hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com