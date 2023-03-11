Students at Meadow Lands Elementary School learned how to play the fiddle this week as part of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s Bluegrass in the Schools program.

Randy Lanham, education director at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, began his lessons with Meadow Lands fourth- and fifth-grade students during their music class.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

