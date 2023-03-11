Students at Meadow Lands Elementary School learned how to play the fiddle this week as part of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s Bluegrass in the Schools program.
Randy Lanham, education director at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, began his lessons with Meadow Lands fourth- and fifth-grade students during their music class.
“Pre-COVID we covered about 23 schools per school year,” Lanham said. “We’re starting to get back to that now.”
Lanham said he will bring a fiddle, mandolin or guitar to teach the students to play as part of the program.
“I’ve been doing this 20 years and through the years I’ve figured out simple ways to get people hooked (on playing),” he said. “I just want them to have fun and jam.”
Showing students they have the potential to play an instrument is one of Lanham’s reasons for doing this.
“I think a lot of people look at playing an instrument and they only think of it as what other people do and think they’re not able to do that,” he said. “I love that they have the opportunities they have today.”
Lanham said he wants students to leave their session knowing they’re able to play an instrument.
“My hope is that they carry that attitude with them in music, but also in life,” he said. “If they have barriers in their mind thinking they can’t do something, that’s why it’s my favorite thing to prove to adults and kids that they can play.”
Amber Tucker, music teacher at Meadow Lands, said this was an important opportunity for her students.
“I feel like my role and the elementary role is to establish that love for music and help those kids find a passion, as to if it’s something they want to pursue as a career or even just a hobby,” she said.
Playing together as a class is part of Tucker’s mantra of being a team.
“I tell them during class that we’re a team and musicians work together,” she said. “It creates a well-rounded individual and an appreciation of the arts.”
Tucker encourages her students to continue participating in music as they head into middle school, either by joining band or choir, or as an after school activity.
“There are some that also take private lessons if it doesn’t work for their schedule,” she said.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
