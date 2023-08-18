Several years ago I tried write a column about the so-called golden years and failed miserably because of a lack of writing material interesting enough to pass along.
Now here it is 2023, and I could do a lot better trying to write a few interesting words about The Last Supper.
Just what were the golden years?
I’m old enough now to have been retired from them, and they apparently flew past without a lot of us ever knowing anything about them.
I do remember when the cost of living pretty well stayed in line with what we earned from a week’s work. And I remember when you didn’t have to say bad things to chickens every time you go to buy some eggs. And we didn’t have to hock our home to buy a new car.
I guess my having to scrap my driver’s license and sell my car because of failing eyesight was not such a terrible thing after all. Not having to buy gasoline made it a lot easier to purchase something to eat.
And how about this? If I wanted to sell the house I live in, it would be worth five times what my late bride and I paid for it 46 years ago. Structurally, it’s the same today as it was then.
I was just thinking the other day that I paid just $800 for my first car — a 1946 Plymouth. If I wanted to buy a new car like that today it likely would cost more than my bride and I paid for our home.
More from this section
Along that line, would automakers be willing to pay their employees a salary increase based on the increased cost of their products?
Also, do farmers see a raise in pay for the same products that go up every day in grocery stores? And with farmers paying more for what they need to produce their products, including farming equipment, we’ll be trying to trade our Social Security checks for what our representatives in Washington get paid to play politics.
I started this sack of sadness wondering what happened to the golden years. And wonder why?
My years have moved me well past the time for being bothered by golden years or crab grass.
I wish I could make my clock of life run backward instead of hustling its way forward. I spend a lot of time gathering up calendars and running them through my paper shredder instead of making paper airplanes out of them, and I’m rushing toward December 19 when I’ll be 92.
But ladies, there’s something I need to tell you. Despite being an old man, I had to take down my house number on Lydia Drive to slow down the rush of female activities.
A lot of you seeing the cane I carry are reading it the wrong way. I don’t need it to help me walk. I really need it to help me fight off women.
Stay tuned for the next biggest lie you ever heard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.