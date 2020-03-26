Those planning to run for local office are going to have to wait until the Daviess County Clerk’s Office opens back up to the public.
“Anybody that wants to file is going to have to wait,” Tonya Payne, election supervisor for the Daviess County Clerk’s Office, said.
The deadline to file for local offices such as Owensboro mayor, Owensboro or Whitesville city commission, Owensboro or Daviess County school board, and Soil and Water Conservation District supervisors is 4 p.m. June 2. Filing must be done at the Daviess County Clerk’s Office at 212 St. Ann St., which is currently closed to the public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Although it’s unknown when businesses and offices will reopen, Payne said the deadline is still months away.
“This is only March,” she said.
If the County Clerk’s Office stays closed for an extended period, Payne said Secretary of State Michael Adams can make a motion to push back the filing deadline with approval from Gov. Andy Beshear. Adams has already delayed the primary election to June 23. It was originally scheduled for May 19.
