It’s safe to say there is interest from folks who want to serve on the Owensboro City Commission.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, when the period to file for local offices passed, 16 candidates had thrown their hats in the ring to compete in November for one of the four available city commission seats. The final candidate filed papers Tuesday.
The complete list of candidates is: Deanna Endicott-Smith, Bob Glenn, Walter Lee, Michael Walker, Larry Maglinger, Jeff Sanford, Deborah Fillman, Joseph Martin, Dale Taylor, Gordy Wilcher, Jay Velotta, Jared Reveltt, Bill Moss, Deirdre Carbon, Mark Castlen and Andy Gamblin.
With no primary in city races, voters will choose between the 16 candidates running for city commission and four running for mayor. Mayoral candidates include incumbent Tom Watson, Dracin Williams and current city commissioners Larry Conder and Pam Smith-Wright.
Cabron, Moss, Castlen and Gamblin were the final four candidates to file papers.
Deirdre A. CarbonCarbon, who works at MPD, said she is a lifelong resident who wants teens and young adults to have more access to activities. She said she would like the city to focus attention on bringing economic opportunities to south Frederica Street and the city’s west side.
“I have been thinking about (running) for the last four or five years,” Carbon said Tuesday. “I see a need for change.
“We need to focus more on our youth and young adults in this community, and give them opportunities and things to do, because there’s nothing for them right now.”
Carbon said she would work to get young people “an outlet, a place to go.”
“There are several buildings around town that could be fixed up, (to) give them a place to hang out, so they’re not out on the street,” Carbon said. “It’s sad we don’t have any activities for them, except for hanging out on the street.
“They’re labeled as thugs. These kids are not thugs,” she said. “They are just misguided.”
On city development, Carbon said the city needs to focus new business development on areas other than Kentucky 54.
“It’s time to build up Frederica Street, Carter Road and the west end,” Carbon said.
She said vacant buildings along south Frederica Street could be put to new uses, suggesting the vacant former Sears store at Towne Square Mall could potentially be used as an activity center. She said she was also interested in bringing new entertainment facilities to South Frederica, such a drive-in theater.
“I’ve lived here all my life, and I’ve seen businesses come and go. I believe I could make, not a lot of difference, but a little difference,” Carbon said. “I tell people it’s not about me making a name for myself, it’s about lifting up Owensboro, Kentucky.”
Bill MossMoss, who retired in 2016 after a career that at Central Bank, Owensboro National Bank and Kimberly-Clark and as the owner of Moss Financial Needs, said his experience with finances would be a benefit to city government.
“I’ve been approached by several friends to run for office because of my interest in the community and strong background in banking and finances,” Moss said Monday.
His community involvement includes being a member of Citizens for a Better Community and what is now the Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance. Moss said he also served at one time on the United Way’s allocations committee.
Those experiences “all provide the tools to make prudent decisions with the city budget,” Moss said.
A focus, if elected, would be on bringing “good-paying jobs” to the city, he said.
“My priorities would include generating good-paying jobs in our community by supporting the efforts of the EDC,” Moss said, referring to the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation.
He said he would also work to bring “economic growth in the south and west sides” of the city.
“We’ve put money into downtown, millions of dollars,” Moss said. “We’ve put millions of dollars into Kentucky 54. Now, the taxpayers are ready” for investment in other parts of the city.
“You want to make sure they are getting money to build up those neighborhoods also,” he said.
Moss said he would work to support local businesses and would seek to “provide venues for our youth.”
Communication between city government and citizens would also be a focus, he said.
“I’m friendly, approachable and trustworthy, which will allow me to listen to your concerns as a community. Together, we can ... make a difference in the lives of citizens of the great city of Owensboro.”
Mark CastlenCastlen said Tuesday that, as he began scaling back from his job at UPS, he began to consider running for public office.
“I’ve been married for 36 years and have lived in Owensboro all of my life,” Castlen said. “I love our city. I love the way it has grown and prospered.
“I’m getting older now, and I said, I’d like to give back to the community that has given me a great life,” he said.
Castlen, who is related to Daviess County commissioner Charlie Castlen, said he supports creating places that can serve as gatherings for young people.
“I would like to see our youth united,” he said. “Back in my day as a teenager, there were places kids could go and spend time together.
“I would like to see kids get together in an environment where they can talk,” he said. The city also has drainage issues Castlen said he would like to help solve.
“I have always been good at addressing issues that come up,” he said.
With protesters out nationwide over issues of racism and police brutality, Castlen said he is an advocate for tolerance and understanding among people.
“I have two grandchildren who are black,” as well as other family members, Castlen said. “... There’s a concern to me that people are prejudiced against (others) on their race, creed or sexuality.”
“Let’s focus on living together,” he said. “We need to respect each other’s opinions and come to a happy medium on an issue.” Even if people don’t agree, “you don’t have to hate me as a person,” he said.
Casten said his career as a real estate agent and at UPS, which included being a delivery driver and recruiting new customers, has prepared him for office.
“I’ve handled business transactions and I had to represent UPS for 40 years, and did so in a positive way,” he said. “I’ve always been a go-getter and have tried to make the deal and keep everyone happy at the same time.
“I’ve had a lot of life experience,” Castlen said. “... I’m sure I’ll learn as I go, just as I’ve done through life … As I throttle down at UPS, I feel like I should give a little more to the community, too.”
Andy GamblinGamblin is not new to city elections, having run unsuccessfully for city commission in 2018.
Gamblin, a bus monitor with Owensboro Public Schools, said he was spurred to run this year by issues such as the hiring of consultants to conduct a downtown livability study. Gamblin said he was also concerned about a proposal to expand times when alcoholic beverages can be on public property in “The District,” which covers several downtown streets and the riverfront except for the Shelton Memorial and Lazy Dayz Playground.
“When they spent $80,000 to have a consultant to get people to move downtown, that was a waste of money,” Gamblin said Tuesday. On downtown housing, city officials “need to come up with solutions themselves and try to find out how to get people to move downtown,” he said.
On expanding the days or times people could have alcoholic drinks on public property in The District, “That’s not a good example for our kids, and we don’t need that,” Gamblin said, adding The District should have “more family-friendly events without alcohol in them.”
Gamblin said he would work to cut taxes, which he said would help economic development. The city also needs to direct attention outside of downtown and Kentucky 54, Gamblin said.
“We need to concentrate on all of Owensboro,” Gamblin said. The city should also take over management of the Owensboro Convention Center , Gamblin said.
Gamblin said, “We need to take care of our local businesses” and said the city should partner with the school systems on career training for students. Gamblin also said there should be more opportunities for youth.
Gamblin said he would advocate for the city working to attract a second hospital to the area. “If we had another hospital, it would benefit Owensboro even more, and Daviess County,” he said.
When asked how his experience had prepared him for office, Gamblin said, “I feel like I’ve got some common sense, and I’m conservative, and I feel that will help me tremendously … I want the city to grow, but in the right way.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.