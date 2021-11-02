The 2022 election season officially begins Wednesday, the day candidates can first file for office.
The coming election will a major event for Daviess County, with all county offices up for grabs, as well as seats on the Owensboro City Commission.
The only elected city official not on the ballot is Mayor Tom Watson. His term has two more years.
Making next year’s election even more important, city and county school board seats will be on the ballot, as will all state House seats statewide. The state Senate seat covering Daviess County and Hancock County, held by Maceo Republican Sen. Matt Castlen, will be on the ballot, along with every judge’s seat in the state.
The last day to file to run for office is Friday, Jan. 7.
“They are all up this year,” Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said. “Sheriff, county attorney, jailer, county executives, they are all up for grabs. There are going to be a lot of new faces.”
There are guaranteed to be at least a few new people in certain positions. Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly and County Attorney Claud Porter are not running, and Sheriff Keith Cain, who previously announced he wouldn’t seek another term, is retiring in December. With Central Daviess County Commissioner Charlie Castlen’s announcement that he’ll run for judge-executive, the county will have a new judge-executive and at least one new commissioner after next year’s election.
Other people who have announced runs for office so far include, Michael Johnson, a member of the Owensboro Public Schools board, who will run for 13th District State Representative. Johnson is a Democrat, so if there’s no Democratic primary, he will face GOP incumbent Rep. DJ Johnson for the House seat.
John Burlew, a prosecutor with the county attorney’s office, announced Monday he will run for county attorney. Also, Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff’s office, has declared his intent to run for sheriff. So far, no one else has announced plans to run for either office.
In the race for Daviess County clerk, McCarty said she will run for reelection. McCarty will face a primary challenge from Tonya Payne, a longtime clerk’s office staff member who retired as supervisor of the office’s elections department.
The clerk’s office, which oversees elections, has recently received new voting machines and will train elections workers on the machines before the May 17 primary, McCarty said.
The Daviess County Board of Elections approved the county’s election plan last week. McCarty said previously that the plan calls for voting centers spread across the county, similar to what the county did in 2020. The new plan allows for 12 to 18 voting centers, depending on the size of the election, and three days of early voting the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before the November election. The plan has to be approved by the state Board of Elections.
“Everything is going to be pretty similar to last year’s election,” McCarty said. The election plan calls for 208 poll workers.
There will be drop boxes for absentee ballots, but McCarty said only people with specific reasons will be allowed to vote absentee. Last year, absentee voting was largely universal, due to the pandemic.
McCarty said she was unsure how many people have picked up papers to run for office, but said “there’s been so much talk about county commissioner, sheriff and judge (executive). That has been the big talk. It’s going to be very interesting.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
