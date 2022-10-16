Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Nomads Kentucky members roared their choppers to Owensboro’s American Legion on Saturday for the group’s fifth annual food drive.
As patrons ate and drank in the American Legion’s bar area, Hells Angels prospects sold club merchandise at tables in a separate room. Out front near Frederica Street, patched members stood by a trailer where people could drop off their food items — which will all be donated to the Help Office of Owensboro, according to a Hell’s Angels spokesman.
Wary of how he said the media unfairly portrays the Hells Angels, the spokesman agreed to speak to the Messenger-Inquirer but declined to provide his full name — going by only “J.T.”
“This isn’t about me or the Hells Angels; it’s about the good we’re doing for a community that’s been good to us,” J.T. said. “People always try to spin things in a bad light. We are literally doing nothing here but trying to help the community that helps us.”
J.T. said Saturday’s food drive is the fifth time the Nomads Kentucky have held this event at the American Legion since the state’s club was chartered five years ago.
Many people need the proceeds of the Hells Angels food drive now more than ever, he said.
“A lot of people are having hard times right now. Everybody knows the prices of everything are going up,” the spokesman said.
The spokesman said the club’s reputation as an outlaw gang isn’t representative of what it is today.
“In the 1970s, I was one-year old. I could go back and look at how the military or any organization was in the 1970s compared to what it is today,” he said. “People are going to think what they think. People who know us and have been around, know how we are and who we are.”
American Legion manager Laura Morris said it’s always a pleasure to have the bikers hold the event there.
“For them to help us and help out in the community, I just can’t say enough good things about them,” said Morris.
