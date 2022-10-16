Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Nomads Kentucky members roared their choppers to Owensboro’s American Legion on Saturday for the group’s fifth annual food drive.

As patrons ate and drank in the American Legion’s bar area, Hells Angels prospects sold club merchandise at tables in a separate room. Out front near Frederica Street, patched members stood by a trailer where people could drop off their food items — which will all be donated to the Help Office of Owensboro, according to a Hell’s Angels spokesman.

