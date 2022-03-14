BC Childress, director of outpatient pharmacy for Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, said his and his team’s work during COVID-19 has validated how much difference healthcare workers make in people’s lives every day.
Childress has been at the helm of coordinating COVID-19 vaccine efforts at OHRH since the hospital received its first shipment of vaccines on Dec. 23, 2020.
Since then, he said, the pharmacy has grown its reach much further than the small hallway closet it resides in.
Childress is originally from Muhlenberg County, where he resided until his sophomore year of high school, which is when his father took a job in Ohio and the family relocated.
Even so, he said part of him remained in western Kentucky, along with many of the connections he had.
Eventually, Childress came back to receive his bachelors in chemistry at Kentucky Wesleyan College before moving to Atlanta to get a doctorate in pharmacy.
Some time later, he found himself in western Kentucky again when he took a position in the hospital’s inpatient pharmacy in 2014.
While coming back to the region felt somewhat unfamiliar to him at first, he said his family, and especially his mother, encouraged him to continue.
“She said to me, ‘This place is going to need you, so you need to stick with it,’ and I did, and I grew to love it here,” he said.
In 2018, Childress took on his current role with the outpatient pharmacy, and while the pharmacy may not have seemed like it had much room to grow in its small space, he had a vision to build it into something more.
“My goal coming into this role with the outpatient pharmacy was to really take us from being just this internal piece of Owensboro Health, to being a community resource and connecting our community with the types of services we could offer,” he said.
Childress said he was working on growing the outpatient pharmacy little by little during his tenure, but then COVID-19 hit, and it changed things more than anyone could have anticipated.
“Initially, we were kind of put in this little closet in the hallway,” he said. “Our outpatient pharmacy is very small, and I don’t think they saw the vision for what we could become.
“I think the vaccine clinic has been one of the things that has helped out senior leadership see that we have the ability and the expertise to do these sorts of things.”
COVID-19, he said, provided the “steroid injection” the pharmacy needed to see its real potential to become a vital community resource.
It also created a lot of community collaboration with local healthcare providers, the health departments and many other community entities.
One of the first challenges the outpatient pharmacy had to address during COVID-19, according to Childress, was a shortage of hand sanitizer.
The OHRH outpatient pharmacy worked to partner with local distilleries to have pure grain alcohol donated and was able to compound it and bottle it right there in the pharmacy to donate to community providers.
Once vaccinations became available, however, it was a big change for the pharmacy, he said.
“We didn’t really have a big footprint with immunizations,” he said. “This definitely changed that for us.”
Initially, he said the pharmacy was equipped to handle less than 100 vaccines a day, with a 10-minute window per patient.
With a line of 200 patients outside the door on Christmas Eve 2020, the first day vaccines were available, he said there came a realization that things had to work on a larger scale.
On the first day, he said the pharmacy was able to quadruple the number of patients it was originally equipped to handle, administering vaccines to around 450 people in a four-hour period.
So far, OH has administered 112,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.
The efforts took a lot of work from a significant team of people who had to make many personal sacrifices to make sure the community had access to vaccines.
Childress said he and others were in the clinic 70 hours a week for two months, working 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. some days and loosing time with their families.
He said prior to COVID-19, he took his children to school every day, something that he had to give up to ensure the pharmacy was operating at full capacity.
And he is not the only one who made personal sacrifices, he said.
“It was physically exhausting, but it had to be done,” he said. “I’m extremely proud about how our department and this organization as a whole has responded to this crisis.”
Childress said those sacrifices were worth it in the end, however, because of how many people the team were able to help through the vaccine clinic.
“There’s just no way to describe the satisfaction and sense of pride that comes from knowing you were able to help the people that you love,” he said. “Sometimes in healthcare, I know you don’t feel like you make a difference all the time.”
This was different, he said.
He was able to see his family and loved ones come in and get vaccinated, and he knew they would be protected and would benefit from what he and his team were doing.
During these times, he said he would regularly remember his mother’s words to him, that the community was going to need him.
“Over this last year, seeing what took place, I really felt those words,” he said. “There were times when I remembered her telling me that, and I just left this vaccine clinic at night, sometimes around 6 or 7, and I was like, ‘You know what, I feel like what I did here made a difference,’ ” he said.
COVID-19 vaccine clinics have not only created a difference in many lives throughout the community, according to Childress, but it has also created a massive transitional phase for the pharmacy.
Now, it is looking to continue building on that by creating even more outpatient services and collaborating across the system to ensure other OH pharmacies have the same capabilities and community involvement.
“This has been an opportunity for us to show that, as an outpatient pharmacy, this is what we can be,” he said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
