Deborah Fillman, who retired from the Green River District Health Department in 2017 after a career that included nearly 10 years as the agency’s director, has filed to run for a seat on the Owensboro City Commission.
Fillman is currently the development director at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. She has also been a board member of Impact 100 and was awarded the Athena Award in 2015 for her work in the community and for helping women succeed.
Fillman, who filed Friday, joins a field that includes incumbent Commissioners Larry Maglinger and Jeff Sanford; former City Commissioner Bob Glenn; Walter Lee, a retired teacher and principal; Owensboro Fairness Campaign chairperson Deanna J. Endicott-Smith; and Mike Walker, a retired Owensboro Police Department detective.
Two currently occupied commission seats are up for grabs. City commissioners Pam Smith-Wright and Larry Conder have filed to run for mayor.
Fillman had a 31-year career with the health department. She was director of public health, the multi-county agency’s top position, for almost 10 years. A few months after retiring from the health department, Fillman joined the bluegrass museum.
“I have experience working with the public, I have experience working with large budgets and I have experience being a steward of public dollars,” Filman said Monday.
When asked about her proudest achievement at the health department, Fillman said under her direction the agency received accreditation from the Public Health Accreditation Board.
“We were one of the first ones in Kentucky” to be accredited. Fillman said. At the time the agency was accredited in 2014, there were only about 60 other health departments that had received that certification.
“That means we set a standard of care that we achieved,” Fillman said. The accreditation process takes years, she said.
Fillman has been considering running for city commission for some time, she said. “I’m hopeful I have the experience to be of some service to the community, so I thought it might be a good time” to run.
“As health department director, you get a very good grasp of the issues in the community,” Fillman said. “All in all, I’m interested because I live here, I like living here and I choose to be involved in the direction of the community.”
More candidates could yet enter the race. The deadline to file for city commission is June 2.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.