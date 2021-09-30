The Jeeps are returning to downtown Owensboro on Saturday for the Sunset Cruisers’ final Downtown Cruise-in of 2021.
“We did the first Jeep cruise-in two years ago and had 120 show up,” said Steve McNatton, club spokesman. “It was one of our biggest weeks.”
Last year saw a combination of the coronavirus pandemic and bad weather, and fewer Jeeps showed up, he said.
So far this year, the Cruisers haven’t had a rainout for the first time in its nine-year history downtown.
The National Weather Service in Paducah says there’s a 50% chance of rain Saturday.
But there’s an equal chance of no rain.
“It really has been a good year for us,” McNatton said. “There are so many cruise-ins in the area in September and October. But we had a good turnout in September, and we’re hoping for one this week. We’re blessed that the city has continued to help us.”
There is no charge to walk through the cruise-in, look at the vehicles and talk to the owners.
In 2013, the car club moved its monthly cruise-ins from Towne Square Mall to downtown in an effort to help bring more people downtown at a time when Smothers Park was still under construction and the convention center hadn’t opened.
All makes and models of vehicles are welcome at the event, but each month the Cruisers highlight a different type.
This month, the cruise-in starts at 3 p.m.
Most drivers start leaving when the sun goes down.
“As far as we know, we’ll be back on the first Saturday of April,” said McNatton of next year’s schedule. “I see no changes, but we’ll probably step up more next year. We were worried about COVID this year and weren’t sure what to expect.”
Last year, the Cruisers were only able to have the event in September and October because of restrictions on crowd sizes.
“We’re already getting businesses calling us about sponsorships for next year,” McNatton said.
The vintage vehicles, along with some newer ones, line Second Street — and the side streets — between Daviess and Frederica streets during the cruise-ins.
