The Judicial Nomination Commission has announced the names of the three Daviess District Judge candidates sent to Gov. Andy Beshear for consideration to replace retired District Judge Daniel “Nick” Burlew II.
Burlew retired as one of Daviess County’s three District judges on December 1. The Judicial Nominating Commission reviews applications and sends three finalists to the governor for consideration.
The finalists are Heather Blackburn, a defense attorney with the Daviess County public defenders office; Shannon Meyer, a prosecutor with the Daviess County Attorney’s Office; and Nick Payne, an assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Beshear has 60 days to appoint one of the finalists to the District judge’s position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.