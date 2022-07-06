The heat impresses even those of us used to it, if ever one gets used to it.
I never have.
It didn’t keep people away from the riverfront on Monday for the Independence Day celebration.
At least there is usually a breeze across open water, and once the initial shock wears off, the heat isn’t all that bad — so say some of the singers from the Czech Republic, the young people of Campanella Choir from Olomouc.
They are winding down their two week tour in the U.S. After visits to Washington, D.C., New York and Boston, they have landed in Owensboro to sing for us before heading to Memphis, then heading home.
The students range in age from 12 to 20, or there about, and they take their task and the heat in stride. Hanging out in the fellowship hall of Settle Memorial, they nest in little pockets with their phones, but somehow seem less hooked on them than some of the young people I know.
They chat, laugh, but quietly, in the Czech way.
It is Monday afternoon and I get a chance to catch up with the conductor of the choir, Jana, before their performance. Her brother, Martin, translates for us, and they admit to being tired and missing vegetables —the kids could eat pizza three times a day — but all in all, it has been a good group and a good trip.
They were to have visited two years ago, and then the pandemic hit and the bottom fell out of their plans. When the first window for travel arose, they got out their sheet music, made sure they were all vaxxed and healthy, and here they are.
The crowd in front of the bandstand was quiet and settling in as we walked to the venue for their concert. We passed parents pulling babies in wagons, people with chairs and coolers.
I sat with friends on a vacant picnic table in front of the stage. They were on the riverfront to hear the choir, too.
And may I say, I had forgotten how superb this choir is. How much musicality Jana brings forth from them, how unusual and delightful their selections are to the American ear.
But we recognized “Amazing Grace” when they sang it. We stood for the last song of their performance, a beautiful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” arranged by one of the boys in the choir.
We stood by our chairs and on our blankets and next to our picnic tables, some with hands on heart, and listened while the Czech children’s choir honored us on our most American day, the river flowing at our backs, the sun on its downward arc.
The kids dispersed, taking off to explore the street fair, the girls in dark dresses and flowered headbands, the boys in their white shirts and jeans. My pals and I weren’t quite ready to head home, so we stopped for something to drink and appetizers at the first place we found.
They apologized for not having any outdoor tables free. Who cares? We wanted air conditioning and we wanted it now.
What a pleasure, then, to catch up with old friends, recounting our adventures in the Czech Republic. How odd to see so many people out. Or odd for me, I will admit.
I have grown, I don’t know, complacent, lazy, perhaps, out of the habit at least, of mingling with others who aren’t close friends, family or health care providers.
So many people out, enjoying themselves, enjoying each other and the verve around them.
And then, I spotted Tommy. My brother’s friend from high school. The one who always called my brother “Mac.”
I liked that.
Our paths have crossed off and on for, well, for all our lives. And his wife, Sherry, who was as friendly and nice as Tommy. Out for the Fourth with the rest of us.
I thought about it all as I walked back to my car at the evening’s end.
Downtown had filled up while we were inside.
But not in such a frantic and overwhelming way as some of our festivals.
Families had staked out spots all along the riverfront, tucked away on blankets on little patches of ground, landscape lights illuminating their faces. It was cozy, there by the bronze statues.
I took my time finding my car, remembering other Fourth of Julys, thinking of summer heat, blessed air conditioning, of brothers and his friends, boys who dropped the Y from from their childhood names, but will always be Tommy and Billy to me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.