Owensboro resident Connie Hardison has been able to find purpose in volunteer work and giving back to others, and she hopes that purpose will be instilled in her children.
For the past five years, Hardison has volunteered with St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter. She works to coordinate its Christmas events.
She said her work with the shelter is rewarding when she sees how positively it affects those who are having hard times.
“For some of them, life has just happened to them,” she said. “They’ve lost a job or they’ve lost a spouse or lost a child or had an accident or something like that, and life has just happened to them, and that’s what has put them in that situation. Sometimes it’s just beyond their control.”
Her volunteer work with the shelter is a way she can show someone else that they’re not alone and that someone cares about them, no matter what circumstances they’re facing.
“It’s all about reaching out and helping other people, and we have to be intentional about it,” she said. “It’s easy to get bogged down in our day-to-day to-do list, but we have to really look for ways to be blessings to other people.”
Hardison started volunteering at the shelter in 2017, almost immediately after she was at her son’s soccer game on a very cold day, she said, and was getting frustrated with the weather.
“I was just sitting there complaining,” she said. “It just hit me, ‘Connie, you have a warm home that you’re going to go to after this.’ ”
Having a mutual friend with connections at St. Benedict’s, Hardison got in touch with Harry Pedigo, the shelter’s executive director, to ask if there were any immediate needs for clients. Hats and gloves topped the list.
Hardison said she left the game, immediately drove to the store and purchased sock hats and gloves in bulk, then took the items to the shelter.
When she got there, the shelter had not opened yet, and there were clients lined up waiting to get inside.
She opened the trunk of her car and began passing out hats and gloves, eventually running out and making a second trip to the store to get more.
The turn that day took, she said, helped her find purpose.
“I always felt like there was something I was missing, like there was a purpose I hadn’t found,” she said. “I really think this is it.”
Now, every year, Hardison coordinates Christmas for clients at St. Benedict’s, helping to find each client a sponsor and get them gifts, clothes and other essential items.
Volunteering, though, is a family affair for Hardison, as she and her two children go to the shelter each year and provide meals for clients on Christmas Eve.
“It is so rewarding,” she said. “For me, I wanted to make sure that my children were involved as well, and I want them to understand and be a part of it, to instill the whole idea of helping others into them as well.”
In 2018, Hardison was diagnosed with cancer. Even that year, she said she made a point to provide Christmas for clients at St. Benedict’s, if only to refocus her efforts and thoughts on something positive — helping others.
“It’s just really special to me to help bless other people,” she said. “It’s more than just about us. It may just be a few dollars to you or a couple hours of your time, but to them, somebody cares about them.
“I think that’s the most rewarding part, is just letting people feel God’s love.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
