HABITAT INTERIOR DESIGNER

Sharon Rone, interior decorator, left, and Tim Isbill, construction manager, look over the finished kitchen at the Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County home build at 2013 W. 10th St.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Sharon Rone started as an interior decorator in 1985.

But two years ago, she retired and was looking to volunteer with her extra time.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.