Sharon Rone started as an interior decorator in 1985.
But two years ago, she retired and was looking to volunteer with her extra time.
She found a natural fit with Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County, as she helps clients choose interior decorations such as flooring, wall paint and tile.
Before joining Habitat as a volunteer six months ago, Rone said she assumed all the homes looked the same inside.
“When I came into this, I thought everybody gets the same paint colors, the same floors, the same everything,” she said. “The designs have changed; they’re not cookie-cutter designs anymore.”
Having Rone’s expertise as a volunteer interior designer also makes the local Habitat unique.
Jeremy Stephens, Habitat’s executive director, said he’s not found any Habitat organizations outside Owensboro that have an interior decorator among its volunteer group.
“We are always trying to grow our volunteer base,” Stephens said. “This just shows that you don’t have to swing a hammer to be a Habitat volunteer. Right now, we’re looking for painters.”
Tim Isbell, construction manager, said Rone’s interior decorator skills will be an asset to current and future Habitat homeowners.
“When she helps out (the homeowners), it will give them a sense of comfort in knowing they’re going to get something they’re going to really like,” Isbell said. “It’s hard for them to see the big picture, because they’ve never had anything new.
“Like a tile backsplash can add so much character and detail to a house.”
Rone also serves on Habitat’s Homeowner Services Committee, which oversees the application process.
She said making lasting decorating decisions can be difficult for some, and that’s where she can help alleviate that anxiety.
“I’ve found, with people who’ve not been involved with building and design, it can be overwhelming,” Rone said. “There are so many decisions to make.”
At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Habitat will dedicate a home at 2013 W. 10th St. — it’s 155th build. It features Rone’s first interior design with the nonprofit.
“Having someone in this trade and knowing what’s available doesn’t always mean you always have to go to the very top to get the best quality,” Stephens said. “...I feel like we’re getting a higher-quality product, and we’re not having to pass that cost to the homeowner.”
