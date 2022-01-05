I have friends who count the number of books they read during the year.
Before the calendar flips over, they make a pledge to read a book a week, or two books a week, or they simply pledge to record in some way the books they have read.
This usually comes as a Facebook post as they polish off a new tome. My pal, Alice, once stacked her read books against a wall and by the end of the year the pile had grown impressively. Impressive in the number of books, impressive in the quality of them.
Starting has always been more exciting to me than finishing, so this kind of activity doesn’t engage me much. I almost always finish a book I begin, but once I turn the last page, once I sigh, or cry a little, or thank the stars it’s over, I move on to the next one.
Already I see among my friends’ posts announcements of their first books of the new year, and it makes me tired until I realize I, too, read a book last weekend, and maybe I should start my own log of read books.
I won’t, of course, but I if you are shifting around for something to read, especially as the weather threatens some snow and frigid temperatures, let me give you a few suggestions you might like.
A writer friend gave me a couple of books back in the summer, books he had read but was ready to pass on. I saw “The Salt Path,” by Raynor Winn peeking out of a stack in the dining room, and, being bored, I thought I’d give it a go.
It is an international bestseller and a a memoir, which I am a sucker for. Having just lost their home and livelihood to a legal impediment, the middle-aged Winn and her husband who was recently diagnosed with a terminal illness, find themselves hiding in a closet as the authorities bang on the door, there to evict them.
They have lost everything, and have no semblance of a roof over their heads, so they decide to simply … walk. They buy a cheap tent, cheaper packs, and on impulse and in a state of shock and grief, decide to walk the 630 miles of the South West Coast Path, from Somerset to Dorset, in England.
I started reading on New Year’s Day, and spent the rainy and glum Sunday that followed polishing off the book. It is well-written and engaging, although I wouldn’t say lyrical. But I wanted to know how it all turned out, and I lost all track of time as I read. Not a perfect read, but a good one.
I must be one of the last people I know to have read “A Man Called Ove,” but if you are looking for a great book and character to spend some time with, Ove is your guy. He is crabby, sort of, and singular, and yet, we love him, because he is crabby, and sad, and determined, and his goodness shines through all that other stuff and it gives us hope for ourselves.
It is written by Fredrik Backman, who has also written “Anxious People,” and a couple of others, all extremely readable and lovable and worthwhile, including a new book coming out soon, if it isn’t already here.
This time last year I read “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman. Laugh out loud funny and inhabited by characters that could actually exist — and we secretly hope they do — it is set in a posh retirement home in England, where the characters are fascinating and irritating and admirable, because they aren’t sweet old things.
The second book, “The Man Who Died Twice,” keeps the story going, and is around here somewhere. I am going on a hunt for it before the first snowflakes fall.
These aren’t new books, have been out for a while, all of them, but they are books I can recommend without hesitation. You can find them easily in town, with the exception of “The Salt Path,” but maybe you got a new Kindle for Christmas, or Amazon can make a run for you.
Or perhaps you have your own unread stack of books to devour. You plan to read the “Russians” this year, or the Bible all the way through. Whatever moves you, there are a couple of snowy and cold days on the way to jumpstart your 2022 reads of the year.
Enjoy.
