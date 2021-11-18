The national Girls on the Run program allows Burns Middle School students an opportunity to connect with their school is a nontraditional way, said Faith Butler, BMS guidance counselor and social emotional learning coach.
That kind of connection can be harder to find for some students who aren’t involved with a typical team sport or club, Butler said.
There are five BMS female students that participate in the eight-week program.
According to the Kentuckiana chapter of Girls on the Run, the program began in 1996 and has helped more than 2 million girls. More than 100,000 volunteers help make the program a reality each year, with more than 200,000 girls empowered annually. Girls on the Run teaches girls ages 8-13 life skills that promote female empowerment through research-based curriculum.
The three focuses of this program are understanding yourself; valuing relationships and teamwork; and recognizing how we can shape the world at large. Students who have participated receive a lesson immediately after school, then they go to the BMS track and practice a run.
Students are preparing to participate in the annual Girls on the Run Kentuckiana 5K on Saturday, Nov. 20 in Louisville.
Butler said the program has made a positive impact on the students involved.
“I have seen each of them experience personal growth in different ways,” she said.
Victoria Self, BMS youth services coordinator, said the great thing about this program is it provides a lot of social emotional learning for students. Not only do they get out and can be physically active, but they’re also learning powerful lessons.
Lessons include students learning and identifying their strengths and building self-confidence and character. All of these are important traits for young girls, Self said.
“In today’s society, the media, music, magazines etc. make us feel that we, as girls and women, have to look a certain way,” she said. “We see many young girls who don’t feel good about their physical appearance, or don’t feel worthy.”
Girls on the Run, she said, is an all-inclusive program that empowers these students, something she has already witnessed since its inception at Burns Middle.
“We have already seen some growth in areas of self-esteem, conflict resolution and increased levels of physical activity among our members,” she said.
Butler and Self plan to continue the program next year, with hopes that it will expand.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
