The International Center has been working diligently with several businesses throughout the community to help Afghan refugees find local employment.
Many Afghan refugees, according to International Center Executive Director Anna Allen, have unique work and educational histories that have allowed the center to pursue new employment avenues.
Daviess County Public Schools is among many employers that have hired multiple refugees, and are actively seeking to hire more, according to Courtney Payne, human resources manager for DCPS.
Payne said that like many businesses locally and nationally, DCPS is in the midst of a staffing shortage. The entrance of refugees into the community, some with backgrounds working within school systems, has provided an opportunity on both sides to fill a need.
“We have a variety of positions available that can accommodate a wide array of skills and aptitudes. The individuals we’ve had the pleasure of meeting have been very eager to join the community’s workforce as soon as possible,” she said. “As a community employer, we also recognize the importance of helping these individuals integrate into our community and know they’re welcome.”
So far, she said, two positions have been filled by Afghan refugees and the school system is working to match other individuals for open positions for teachers, mechanics, food service, transportation and several others.
“What many people don’t realize until they’ve met some of the Afghan refugees is that many of them are highly skilled and educated with impressive work histories, (including) teachers, engineers, doctors, mechanics, etc.,” she said.
Not only do refugees help to fill needed positions within the school systems, they also offer a unique perspective and DCPS is “grateful to have them,” Payne said.
Additionally, having refugees fill positions within the district allows refugee children in the school system to see adults in the building that not only look like them, but come from similar backgrounds and are experiencing a massive transition just like themselves.
“When our students see adults in their building every day that look like them, have had similar experiences or are from the same culture, they may be more inclined to reach out to those adults,” she said. “Relationships are an important part of the education experience for students. We want our students to have trusted adults around them that they know they can go to for their needs throughout the day whether that’s a teacher, support staff, or administrator.”
According to Khaibar Shafaq — a refugee who, having experience with disaster relief, has volunteered with translation and organizational efforts for refugees — nearly all refugees who have sought employment have been employed locally with only a few who are expected to be employed in the next week or two.
Shafaq has also been employed recently and is working to provide case management to tornado survivors in Kentucky, as well as with refugees locally through Catholic Charities.
He said he easily fits into the role as he worked with Red Cross in the Middle East for around 15 years before coming to the United States in August.
When he came here, he said he had hoped to be able to find work doing what he has done for years — helping people.
Upon arrival, Shafaq said it was second nature to jump in and start helping get refugees organized and ensure everyone had their needs met, whether it was translation assistance, getting medical appointments, food, clothing, whatever it may be.
When Catholic Charities visited with refugees in December to help provide immigration orientation assistance, he said he helped with translation and worked with the organization to help get appointments and other needs set up with refugees.
However, when the tornado hit western Kentucky in mid-December, he said Catholic Charities became heavily involved with disaster relief throughout the state.
Shafaq said he wanted to help and asked Catholic Charities if he could assist in any way.
“I’ve been doing this job for years and I was doing disaster response in Afghanistan, in Africa, in the Middle East and Arabic countries, so I know how to do that,” he said. “A few days later, we had a trip to Mayfield where we visited some of the places that got hit by this tornado.”
Shortly after, he said he was asked to apply for an open position with Catholic Charities to assist with case management in Mayfield.
The job, he said, has enabled him to continue the important work he left behind when he evacuated.
“I’ve been there to assist them and help them and take their hand through these difficult times and be with them to rebuild their lives, basically,” he said. “I have experienced, myself, the same thing recently. In August, I lost my house, I lost all my stuff, I lost my country; so I can feel what (they) are going through and I can put myself easily into (their) shoes.”
