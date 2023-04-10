Churches in Owensboro saw many gather in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday to join in the Sunrise Service celebrations.
But even before the sun began to make its first glimpses, Fr. John M. Thomas, pastor at St. Stephen Cathedral, said the services started well before he made his way to the front of the congregation.
“It all begins, really, last night with the vigil service” he said Sunday as he prepared to welcome people into the church. “For 40 days, we’ve been in the season of Lent and we have not sung the ‘Alleluia;’ the music has been toned down; the prayers have been about repentance, and conversion and change; there’s been sacrifice; there’s been penance.
“All of these things have been going on for weeks and weeks and weeks, and with the service last night, and the Blessing of New Fire and the Easter candle and first singing of the ‘Gloria’ at Mass — that is the Proclamation of the Risen Christ; that Christ was crucified (and) has risen from the dead.
“It’s the beginning of the light of Christ,” he said.
Thomas hoped the service’s message of “Christ is the light that will shatter any darkness” was able to stand out.
“Through God becoming one of us (and) God offering everything for us — all things are possible; that Christ knows our pain and suffering, our longings (and) our desires, but (He) was willing to become one of us so that one day we will be one with Him,” he said.
The idea of finding light is appropriate to this day, Thomas said.
“The scriptures are studied historically, the scriptures are studied artistically, the scriptures are studied spiritually; but people oftentimes want to place this as a historical idea. ... Today, the world still needs that proclamation,” he said. “People want to say that these are all things in the past, but Christ is present today, and Christ is still encouraging us and guiding us, and giving us strength and patience and wisdom to be able to look at situations that are in the world today that … we can have a world that is peaceful, and loving and of service.”
The service at Fourth Street Baptist Church was a time for long-standing traditions.
“We’ve done this ever since I was a little girl,” said Zandra Johnson, 65, who joined the church at the age of 6 and has recently “somewhat” retired from the culinary ministry. “(On) Resurrection Sunday, He got up — He got up for me, for you, all of us. I feel that I need to get up and be here and be a part of Him getting up.”
“I had an opportunity to go up to the Holy Land, and since I’ve been back, I’ve been very emotional because I saw the tomb,” said Janet Stewart, church clerk, superintendent of Sunday School and a Sunday School teacher, who has been part of the church for 70 years. “(While) growing up, I just enjoyed in my young adulthood driving in the night and coming to church and then waking up knowing that He lives.
“It’s important to know that He’s real, and in this dark world, He can make it bright.”
Deacon Bobby McCormick, chairman of the board and finance secretary, is also a 70-year member of Fourth Street Baptist, while his wife, Mary Helen McCormick, who is the superintendent of the junior department of the Sunday School program, will celebrate her 80th anniversary with the church this year.
“When you grow up in something, it’s a part of your life,” Bobby McCormick said. “And you hear a lot of things about Jesus, so it’s good to know where He came from (and) His background. We talk about Him, it’s a part of our life, and if you don’t go, you feel like you’re missing something.”
“My mother brought me to church when I was a child and I’ve just been living in His word ever since,” Mary Helen McCormick said. “I just love to come to church. I love the Easter Sunrise Service because it just lifts you up to know Jesus lives.”
First Lady Rhonda M. Pearson, wife of the Rev. Mario C. Pearson Jr., senior pastor of Fourth Street Baptist Church, passionately spoke about “being afraid, and yet, filled with joy at the same time” in reference to Matthew 28:1-10, while also emphasizing the purpose of the day.
“For a lot of people, Easter is just another holiday. For others, it’s all about the chocolate bunnies and … the colored eggs. But for the believer in Christ, it’s the reason we live on this earth,” she said. “The Resurrection of Jesus is the basis of our faith. Easter means the Resurrection of Jesus from the dead. It means the promise of life after death. It means hope of a better life.
“It means unspeakable joy. We can shout and rejoice over these words: ‘He is not here, but He has risen.’ ”
