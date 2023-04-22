Fine Arts Week will be celebrated at Brescia University next week.
• On Monday, the BU Faculty/Staff Exhibit closes at 2 p.m.
Photo class students will install their classic photo re-creation with short essay in the Anna Eaton Stout Art Gallery (AESAG) in C.E. Field Center for Professional Studies. Exhibit is Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday until 2 p.m.
• On Tuesday, the Art and Cinema class will present “Hollywood Screening: 1-minute re-creations of classic film scenes” from 7 to 8:30 p.m., in Duffy Hall, C.E. Field Center for Professional Studies. The students will have a 6:30 p.m. reception in the Anna Eaton Stout Art Gallery.
• On Thursday, the Band and Choir Concert will be held at 7 p.m., Taylor Lecture Hall, Science Building.
• On Friday, the Art Department is celebrating “Teacher Appreciation Month,” with artwork of 31 Daviess County art teachers in the Anna Eaton Stout Art Gallery, C.E. Field Center for Professional Studies. This exhibit runs April 28 - May 21. A reception will be held at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.