There were plenty of reels being cast into Yellow Creek Park’s 3-acre lake Thursday morning.
Dane Balsman, urban fisheries biologist with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, slowly guided his johnboat, trying not to disturb the fishermen along the banks as he performed an electrofishing survey.
Balsman said the survey is conducted every two years, using a modified johnboat, to gauge the lake’s fish population.
“It’s a boat that has a generator and a control box on it; it puts electricity into the water; it temporarily stuns the fish and doesn’t kill them,” said Balsman, adding the voltage goes down about 6 or 7 feet. “They float up to the top; we measure, weigh them and toss them back out into the lake.”
Bass and sunfish spawn near the surface in the spring, which makes the electrofishing method effective. However, Fish and Wildlife Resources biologists have to wait until the fall to survey catfish, which stay deeper and require baited hoop nets for that survey.
Balsman said he does find unexpected fish during the surveys, which are usually former pets.
“We encourage people not to use the lake for their aquarium fish or their coy when they get too big for their coy pond,” he said. “We also like to tell anglers not to dump their bait when they’re done. …So that’s why we do these surveys every couple years, just to see if something has popped up that shouldn’t be there or if the fish population has gotten out of balance.”
The county’s Yellow Creek and Panther Creek parks are part of the Fish and Wildlife’s Fishing in Neighborhoods (FINs) program, which is how the lakes are maintained and stocked with fish. The city’s Waymond Morris Park is also part of FINs.
Balsman said there are 44 lakes in 28 counties that are in the FINs program.
“Most of them are city- or county-owned,” Balsman said. “We do have a few that are state- or federally-owned in the program.”
County lakes contain catfish, sunfish, trout and bass. Typically, only catfish and trout require restocking, while bass and sunfish, which includes bluegill, spawn enough to keep their populations up.
Owensboro resident James Noffisinger was among the anglers Thursday. He was fishing from the bed of his truck.
Noffsinger, who is retired, said he fishes either at Yellow Creek or Panther Creek parks every day.
“It’s usually quiet out here, and I just like sitting back and relaxing,” he said. “I don’t catch that much; I caught three yesterday and none today. …I throw them back; I don’t eat fish.”
Ross Leigh, Daviess County Parks & Recreation director, said for some people fishing is more than recreational.
“What doesn’t get a lot of discussion is how many people out here don’t have any other way to afford to feed their families,” Leigh said. “…There are also a lot of people who like to fish, who aren’t able to get to major bodies of water, but they can get to the parks.”
Balsman said Yellow Creek was restocked last week with 600 catfish and there is a restocking schedule online at www.ky.gov. Once on the website, search FINs.
“We’ll do one more round of catfish here in June,” Balsman said. “We stock catfish four times a year, and it gets trout three times.”
The parks do have fishing regulations posted, such as a fishing license is required for anyone 16 or older and there are daily limits on the number of fish — five rainbow trout, four channel/blue catfish, one largemouth bass and 15 bluegill/sunfish. Only largemouth bass have a size limit, which is 15 inches, and a trout permit is required to keep trout.
A free fishing weekend, which won’t require a license, will be held June 3-4 at the three local FINs lakes.
