A Jan. 18 fire at an apartment complex on Burlew Boulevard has been ruled accidental.
Meanwhile, Holly Embry, the apartment complex manager, said Friday most of the tenants displaced by the fire have been settled in new units or allowed to return to their homes.
The fire at Keystone Apartments displaced people in 16 apartments, said Linda Porter, disaster manager for the American Red Cross’ Western Kentucky Chapter.
Although the fire has been determined to be an accident, Battalion Chief Steve Leonard of the Owensboro Fire Department said the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.
“The fire originated on the ground floor in the kids’ bedroom,” Leonard said Friday.
The fire extended from the apartment into apartments on the second floor. Four apartments received direct fire damage, while others were affected by water and smoke, Leonard said previously.
Embry said four units not directly affected by fire had to be vacated for a time, but were reoccupied by their tenants on Wednesday.
Some of the other tenants were able to move into other apartments in the complex, Embry said.
“We have relocated all of the tenants that had been dislocated,” Embry said. “We have been working around the clock to make sure they could get a roof over their heads.”
As of Friday, Porter said the Red Cross still had three open cases with people affected by the fire, but expected them to be closed out by this weekend.
“We had a local Family Resource Center (from Deer Park Elementary School) that assisted” tenants with children, Porter said.
Embry said she will not know what kind of repair work the damaged apartments will need until after the fire investigation is complete.
“We can’t do much until they get finished,” Embry said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
