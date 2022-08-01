The Saturday night fire that destroyed multiple apartment units and a laundry facility in the 2300 block of Carter Road is still under investigation, officials said Sunday.

Steve Leonard, battalion chief for the Owensboro Fire Department, said the fire started in the laundry facility between two apartment units in the single-story complex between Apollo Court and Cavalcade Drive.

