Multiple people were treated for smoke inhalation and one dog died after an apartment caught fire Thursday morning in downtown Owensboro.
The incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning at 301 Frayser Avenue.
“When we arrived, we had a downstairs apartment fully involved with fire,” said Steve Leonard, Owensboro Fire Department Battalion chief, at the scene.
Leonard said firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, but it had extended into the upper portions of the building.
Several animals were removed from the apartment, including dogs and cats, which were put into cages for their safety while firefighters continued to spray the building with water.
Large fans were used to remove smoke from the building, and holes were punched into the roofline to ensure the fire was completely out.
One dog was removed from the apartment several minutes after the other animals, and despite attempts by paramedics to save it, the dog did not survive.
Leonard said he believes the animal to lost its life in the fire.
While the firefighters were able to determine the fire originated in the first-floor living room of the apartment, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
“When I say the word investigation, we are still working on it and it usually takes two or three days to work through something like that,” Leonard said. “We have to interview everybody.” We have to do a chemical analysis...”
According to the American Veterinary Medicine Association, about 40,000 pets die in residential fires annually, the majority of those resulting from smoke inhalation. Smoke inhalation reportedly affects about 500,000 pets each year.
