A Saturday morning fire caused heavy damage to a home at Colony Estates, but no one was injured in the blaze.
Daviess County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith said firefighters were called to a trailer in the 2000 block of Keenland Parkway around 8:20 a.m.
Smith said the trailer was unoccupied. The trailer sustained heavy smoke and fire damage.
The cause of the fire is unknown. Smith said the fire is under investigation by the fire department and the Kentucky State Police.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
