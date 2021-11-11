A Wednesday night fire damaged a home on Kentucky 144, displacing the owners.
Keith Hurm, fire inspector for the Daviess County Fire Department, said the fire was reported at 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 5900 block of Kentucky 144. Hurm said a neighbor came outside, saw fire issuing from the home, and called firefighters.
Units from the Daviess County, Yelvington and Thurston-Philpot fire departments responded to the blaze. No one was home when the fire was reported, but the owners came home and were able to retrieve a dog inside before firefighters arrived, Hurm said.
The back of the home sustained fire damage. The fire is believed to have started in a family room, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire is not considered suspicious, Hurm said.
