OWENWS-01-06-23 FIRE

Owensboro firefighters work to ventilate the roof as they fight a fire that started Thursday at the Tucan del Cielo Mexican Restaurant and spread to the attached strip mall center at 1007 Tamarack Road.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

A Thursday morning fire caused extensive damage to restaurant on Tamarack Road, while smoke and water forced the adjacent businesses to also close.

The fire was reported about 9 a.m. at the strip mall, 1007 Tamarach Road. The roadway was closed for several blocks as fire vehicles, including two ladder trucks and several engines from multiple stations, were called to the scene.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

