Owensboro Fire Department officials reminded the public Tuesday about the importance of KnoxBox and their requirements by law.
James Howard, OFD chief, said KnoxBox are mandatory for property owners who have a business operating in their building.
KnoxBox are small mounted safes that hold building keys for the fire department to use to get into the building during an emergency. Fire departments hold the master key for the KnoxBox.
Howard said different fire departments only have access to their own KnoxBox.
“I wouldn’t be able to go to a county business, per se, I would have to have them open that up,” he said.
KnoxBox can range from $300 to $500. Property owners in city limits can go to the Owensboro Fire Department and fill out an application. It takes about a week or two for the KnoxBox to arrive.
KnoxBox are typically mounted at eye level and are located near an entrance to a building.
Howard said the KnoxBox aren’t required for single-family homes but would be helpful to fire departments regardless.
City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright said she was unfamiliar with the key safes and City Commissioner Larry Conder said a tenant of his was nearly prevented from opening her business this weekend because a KnoxBox could not be located initially.
“Brick-and-mortars struggle way too much today, given e-commerce and everything that’s going on with all the other online shopping. This is just one of those little layers that happen at the end of trying to get a business open, and the government gets in the way,” he said.
Howard understood the frustrations Conder had but said the KnoxBox were valuable to the fire department.
“They’re very helpful to us,” Howard said.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.