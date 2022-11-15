The Daviess County Fire Department intended to demonstrate the dangers of improper cooking techniques on Monday by starting a flash fire while deep frying a turkey, but near-freezing temperatures kept the oil too cool for anything to stay ignited.
Nevertheless, DCFD Fire Inspector Keith Hurm said people shouldn’t need a visual demonstration to know that unattended or improper cooking can be disastrous.
To prevent accidents, Hurm said it’s crucial to make sure turkeys are thawed out and dried before deep frying them. Remove all the turkey’s insides, as well as its neck and giblet, Hurm added.
“On the deep frying, you want the oil heated to about 400 degrees, and then maintain at 375 — about five minutes per pound is what I believe is suggested,” he said. “Again, read the label on your turkey.”
When using an oven, Hurm recommended people use cooking sheets.
“Turkeys are bigger nowadays — 15 to 25 pounds,” he said. “I don’t have a pan big enough for a 25-pounder. If the turkey is too big for your pan, put a cooking sheet under the pan you’re cooking in the oven. That way if there’s a boil over of the pan in the oven, you won’t have an oven fire.
“I know a lot of people, my mother and wife included, we cook our turkey overnight — wake up in the morning and boy that turkey smells great. But if you’re going to do that, make sure you’ve got something underneath to catch any juices that might fall out of the pan.”
Hurm added that people should have smoke detectors in their kitchens. And if a fire does break out, use a fire extinguisher — do not use water, he said.
Hurm said he didn’t have statistics on how many cooking-related fires the DCFD typically handles during the holidays, but said he has responded to such calls in the past.
“I have fought several fires on Thanksgiving related to unattended cooking or improper handling of the cooking material,” he said.
Hurm said promoting cooking safety awareness has been a priority for the DCFD since there are more first-time Thanksgiving hosts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re all used to going to grandma’s house, or the older matriarch’s,” he said. “Now they’re coming to our house, so you might have new folks cooking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.