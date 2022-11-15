TURKEY TIPS

Owensboro firefighter Andrew Wilson demonstrates how putting a frozen turkey into hot oil can cause it to splash out and create a fire hazard while deep frying a turkey Monday at the Daviess County Water District grounds.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The Daviess County Fire Department intended to demonstrate the dangers of improper cooking techniques on Monday by starting a flash fire while deep frying a turkey, but near-freezing temperatures kept the oil too cool for anything to stay ignited.

Nevertheless, DCFD Fire Inspector Keith Hurm said people shouldn’t need a visual demonstration to know that unattended or improper cooking can be disastrous.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.