Owensboro-Daviess County fire departments are beginning to relaunch in-person training.
The Daviess County Fire Department began planning to utilize the city’s tower training facility and limited in-person training on Monday, said Jeremy Smith.
“I sent an email to my crews a couple of weeks ago that starting up this week was the plan,” he said. “Our firefighters had been doing online and Zoom training and have been doing limited hands-on training in their stations with their crews, not other stations. This week we are looking at incorporating group training between our paid stations. We are keeping our nine-person shifts, so the numbers won’t be astronomical, just those nine on shift. They are working together hands on in the field so the sooner we can have them doing that again in training, the better.”
For the Owensboro Fire Department, the return to training is an exciting prospect even in the face of abnormal times, said James Howard, city fire chief.
“I talked to Chief Smith about a week ago because we have an agreement where the county has access to our training tower,” he said. “We have a good working relationship and we have been working together to discuss training that we can do together. We are looking forward to getting back out there and doing some drills and training. We will of course be mindful of guidelines and the safety of our firefighters and the community.”
For city and count fire departments, the limit to cross-training did not mean that training ceased, said Colter Tate, city fire battalion chief.
“Each station conducted their own training within their respective bubbles,” he said. “Beginning the second week of July, we will begin doing more multi-company training and getting the stations together for more hands-on drills. Depending on the training, firefighters will be in their PPE anyway to fully simulate a live situation given the nature of our training and making each drill as realistic as possible.”
While training is a step toward normalcy, there are still certain functions that will be on hold.
Regardless, the world moves on and fires and accidents still happen, said Smith.
“We still haven’t been able to do walk throughs of facilities like factories that we would be called to respond to,” he said. “Those are still on hold. We are still trying to maintain consistency with the CDC and what those facilities are doing to maintain safety. This being said, the training piece and our firefighters being together is vital because the accidents and world and the fires don’t stop. People don’t stop getting hurt, sick and fires and wrecks don’t stop. We have to always be ready to respond.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.