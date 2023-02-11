A family who just moved into a home weeks ago stood in disbelief and horror as they watched their every possession burn Friday in an afternoon fire.
Crystal Gillespie, a single mother of four, said having bought the home on a contract-for-deed agreement a couple months ago, the family finally finished moving all their belongings into the home on Sheila Court in Elizabethtown a few days ago.
“I was at work and I was in meeting,” she said about receiving a phone call from her 18-year-old son. “When I called back, he just said part of the house caught fire.”
Gillespie’s son was at home with her 22-month-old at the time and was able to get out with the child, but was unable to grab anything, including a coat for the cold weather for either himself or the toddler.
“He ran back in and got the dog out,” she said. “One of my neighbors took the dog, but they are safe. They are safe.
“When he ran back in to get the dog, the flames engulfed him,” she added. “We bought the dog for my son, who’s autistic.”
Gillespie’s other two children were still in school when the fire began. The call for response came in around 2:50 p.m.
“Everything I own is in that house,” she said, as she watched firefighters battle the blaze. “I lost everything.”
While she watched, Central Hardin Fire Chief Jeremy Goodman brought Gillespie a treasured possession firefighters were able to salvage.
“It was my grandfather’s military flag,” she said through tears. “That’s just irreplaceable.”
Since being called out, firefighters from Rineyville and Central Hardin battled the blaze, running tanker trucks in and out of the neighborhood to go refill them at a nearby hydrant by Rural King on U.S. 31W.
The departments were running anywhere between two to four trucks in and out to continue battling the blaze as hydrants were not available in the neighborhood.
Goodman said the cause of the flame is not determined as firefighters were unable to access the fully engulfed home.
By 5 p.m., the fire was under control, but the residence was a complete loss.
The American Red Cross was on scene to assist Gillespie and her family. Hardin County EMS also responded.
Anyone wishing to help Gillespie with donations, can text or call her at 502-818-2194.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.