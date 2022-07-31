BIG FIRE

Owensboro firefighters battle a large fire in a multiple apartment complex on Saturday night in the 2300 block of Carter Road.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Multiple apartments in the 2300 block of Carter Road were destroyed Saturday night in a large fire.

Debra Minnick, who lives across the street in a similar apartment, said she and her boyfriend, Ladle Sorrell, were watching TV when she heard “an explosion.”

