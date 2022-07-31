Multiple apartments in the 2300 block of Carter Road were destroyed Saturday night in a large fire.
Debra Minnick, who lives across the street in a similar apartment, said she and her boyfriend, Ladle Sorrell, were watching TV when she heard “an explosion.”
“I felt the percussion,” Minnick said. “I came outside, and the flames looked like they were 40 feet high.”
Firefighters at the scene said there were no fatalities, but people were treated for injuries.
Cathy Peak, who also lives across the street from the destroyed apartments, said she heard “a boom.”
“It was loud; I just stood there. I was frozen,” Peak said.
According to witnesses, there was a laundromat attached to the complex that was on fire as well.
All crews from the Owensboro Fire Department responded with police and ambulance sometime after 9 p.m.
Firefighters used hoses and a ladder truck to contain the fires to one complex, which contained multiple apartments.
One adjacent complex suffered siding damage from the fire.
Atmos Energy was onsite, but there was no official report about what caused the fire.
The fire is under investigation.
